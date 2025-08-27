Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer
Webinar

Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

In this webinar, Noor Gammoh and Ravi Amaravadi will examine how autophagy influences cancer and its implications for new treatments.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, October 9th, 2025
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Autophagy is a critical cellular process that removes damaged organelles and recycles nutrients to maintain homeostasis. In cancer, autophagy plays a complex role, supporting tumor suppression and growth depending on the context. Understanding how autophagy affects cancer progression is essential for developing new therapeutic strategies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Noor Gammoh and Ravi Amaravadi will discuss emerging research on autophagy’s context-dependent roles in cancer and the challenges of targeting this pathway therapeutically.

Topics to be covered:

  • Exploring whether autophagy or lysosomal degradation inhibition offers therapeutic benefit across diverse cancer types
  • Evaluating the differential effects of pharmacological and genetic palmitoyl-protein thioesterase 1 (PPT1) inhibition on melanoma growth and viability
Noor Gammoh, PhD

Noor Gammoh, PhD
Reader/Associate Professor
Institute of Genetics and Cancer
Cancer Research UK Scotland Center
University of Edinburgh

Ravi Amaravadi, MD

Ravi Amaravadi, MD
Professor
Department of Medicine
University of Pennsylvania

Sponsored by

  • Taconic Biosciences
  • Bio X Cell logo
  • Aviva Systems Biology Corporation logo
  • Syncell

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Tolga_TEZCAN

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration

Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

SPT Labtech Logo
Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Miltenyi
Bridging Advanced 3D Cell Culture and Real-World Discovery

Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

Inventia Life Science

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?