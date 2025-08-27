Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, October 9th, 2025

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Autophagy is a critical cellular process that removes damaged organelles and recycles nutrients to maintain homeostasis. In cancer, autophagy plays a complex role, supporting tumor suppression and growth depending on the context. Understanding how autophagy affects cancer progression is essential for developing new therapeutic strategies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Noor Gammoh and Ravi Amaravadi will discuss emerging research on autophagy’s context-dependent roles in cancer and the challenges of targeting this pathway therapeutically.

Topics to be covered:

Exploring whether autophagy or lysosomal degradation inhibition offers therapeutic benefit across diverse cancer types

Evaluating the differential effects of pharmacological and genetic palmitoyl-protein thioesterase 1 (PPT1) inhibition on melanoma growth and viability

Noor Gammoh, PhD

Reader/Associate Professor

Institute of Genetics and Cancer

Cancer Research UK Scotland Center

University of Edinburgh