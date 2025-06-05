Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology
Webinar

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Learn how a next-generation platform accelerates biological research by enabling high-throughput, spatially resolved multiomics profiling.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, July 24th, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET | 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM PT | 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM GMT

A new era of biological discovery calls for tools that capture the full molecular landscape in a single, streamlined experiment. However, traditional multiomics approaches often rely on numerous samples and multiple platforms, making it challenging to integrate data and unlock deeper biological insights. 

AVITI24™, the first intelligent multiomics platform, changes that by facilitating simultaneous detection of RNA, protein, and cell morphology—all without the need for library preparation. This innovative platform delivers spatially and temporally resolved multiomics data from a single experiment, dramatically streamlining workflows.

In this webinar brought to you by Element Biosciences, Abbey Cutchin and William Lai will discuss the groundbreaking capabilities of AVITI24™ and share preliminary data demonstrating how this technology is transforming multiomics research.

Topics to be covered:

  • How AVITI24™ integrates multiomic analysis with high spatial resolution
  • The power of direct in sample sequencing (DiSS) for real-time transcript detection
  • Early results demonstrating the platform’s performance in real-world applications

Abbey Cutchin


 Abbey Cutchin 
 Director, Product Management - AVITI24™
 Element Biosciences


William Lai, PhD


William Lai, PhD
 Assistant Research Professor
 Director, Core Epigenetics Facility 
 Cornell University


Sponsored by

  • Element Bioscience Logo

Top Image Credit:

iStock: alexstorn

