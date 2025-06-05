Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, July 24th, 2025

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET | 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM PT | 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM GMT

A new era of biological discovery calls for tools that capture the full molecular landscape in a single, streamlined experiment. However, traditional multiomics approaches often rely on numerous samples and multiple platforms, making it challenging to integrate data and unlock deeper biological insights.

AVITI24™, the first intelligent multiomics platform, changes that by facilitating simultaneous detection of RNA, protein, and cell morphology—all without the need for library preparation. This innovative platform delivers spatially and temporally resolved multiomics data from a single experiment, dramatically streamlining workflows.

In this webinar brought to you by Element Biosciences, Abbey Cutchin and William Lai will discuss the groundbreaking capabilities of AVITI24™ and share preliminary data demonstrating how this technology is transforming multiomics research.

Topics to be covered:

How AVITI24™ integrates multiomic analysis with high spatial resolution

The power of direct in sample sequencing (DiSS) for real-time transcript detection

Early results demonstrating the platform’s performance in real-world applications







Abbey Cutchin

Director, Product Management - AVITI24™

Element Biosciences