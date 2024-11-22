Researchers use human genome sequencing to identify genetic variants associated with disease risk. However, establishing causal genes or mechanisms has proven to be difficult because proteins exhibit more variation and are susceptible to greater disruption in physiological systems than genes. High-plex protein profiling allows scientists to gain a holistic view of the underlying biology of health and disease. Pairing next-generation sequencing with protein characterization can help scientists identify causal factors for disease states.

