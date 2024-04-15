This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, May 16, 2024

10:00 -11:00 AM ET

Using positron emission tomography (PET) to analyze cancerous brain tissue is complicated by heterogeneity in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Many potential radiotracer targets are shared between tumor cells, TME cells, and resident cells of the brain, limiting PET signal interpretation. In a new translational medicine approach, glioblastoma PET scans are integrated with whole-brain 3D-histology at cellular resolution, and with single cells analysis post tumor dissociation and immunomagnetic cell sorting. This triangulation uncovers the cellular sources of PET signals and can be applied to identify novel radiotracer targets specific to immune cells of the glioblastoma TME.

In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi, Matthias Brendel will discuss his work decoding PET targets in glioblastomas at the single cell level.

Topics to be covered

Deciphering cellular sources of PET signals in glioblastoma

Combining cell type abundance and single cell tracer uptake to interpret PET signals via 3D histology

Identifying tumor-associated macrophage (TAM)-specific radiotracer targets through proteomic analysis





Matthias Brendel, MD

Professor, Translational Molecular Imaging

Acting Director, Department of Nuclear Medicine

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich