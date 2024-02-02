



Remote labs often include automated tools, such as this robotic arm in one of the Accelerator Consortium’s self-driving laboratories. University of Toronto

Cloud-based systems enable remote science experiments, allowing researchers to accomplish experimental breakthroughs from virtually any location with computer access. Remote labs and cloud-connected instruments are revolutionizing the way researchers approach benchwork, improving scientific discovery and education by enabling accessible and automated workflows.

In this episode, Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist spoke with Mohammed Mostajo-Radji from the University of California, Santa Cruz; Brandon Sutherland from University of Toronto’s Acceleration Consortium; and Dana Cortade from Align to Innovate, to learn about connecting experiments to the cloud with remote research technologies.

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. We bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research.

Mohammed Mostajo-Radji, PhD

Assistant Research Scientist

Director, UCSC Live Cell Biotechnology Discovery Lab

Brandon R. Sutherland, PhD

Director, Research Operations

Dana Cortade, PhD

Technical Project Manager

