Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Recent technological and scientific advances have empowered researchers to better understand the nuanced genetic landscape of cancer and create highly personalized cell and gene therapies. Synthetic DNA is one such modern technology that is central to this process of dissolving cancer’s enigma, forming the basis for critical approaches such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR editing, and chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies.

Download this ebook to explore the many ways that scientists use synthetic DNA in modern cancer research and therapeutic development.