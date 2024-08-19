ABOVE: Zymo Research

Zymo Research Corp., a pioneer in biotechnology, proudly announces the launch of the Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit. This product provides reliable total DNA/RNA recovery from water samples, establishing a high standard in water sample preparation for sensitive downstream applications.

The Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit is designed to provide researchers with the tools they need to achieve superior results in a variety of applications, from pathogen surveillance to environmental monitoring. The kit ensures total DNA/RNA recovery, capturing all nucleic acid including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and free DNA/RNA from the diverse microbial community present in wastewater and environmental water samples.

A key feature of the kit is its advanced Wastewater Stabilization Buffer, which facilitates the pelleting of microbes and free nucleic acids without the need for vacuum filtration. This buffer also inactivates pathogens and preserves DNA/RNA at ambient temperature, allowing researchers to concentrate up to 50 ml of raw wastewater or 1 L of natural water. This capability is especially important for those processing large volumes of wastewater, where pathogens are typically present in low abundance.

Inhibitor removal is another critical feature of the Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit, particularly for applications requiring high-sensitivity detection. The vacuum-free workflow offers a simpler and more efficient alternative to traditional methods, enabling efficient purification of inhibitor-free DNA/RNA from large volume water samples.

"With the growing emphasis on pathogen monitoring in wastewater, the Quick-DNA/RNA Water Kit has proven invaluable. Its ability to efficiently recover nucleic acids from large volumes without vacuum filtration has not only streamlined our NGS workflow but also enhanced our pathogen detection capabilities. This innovation has significantly improved the accuracy and speed of our results, empowering our customers with more reliable data for critical decision-making," highlighted Ethan Thai, Microbiome Services Operations Manager at Zymo Research.

Beyond pathogen surveillance, the Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit is also suited for microbial analysis of water samples for ecosystem health and biodiversity assessments. This versatility makes it an invaluable tool for environmental monitoring and conservation efforts.

Developed and manufactured in Zymo Research's state-of-the-art facility in California, the Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit reflects the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in biotechnological solutions.