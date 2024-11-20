Retinal neurons derived from human stem cells are a promising source of replacement cells for regenerating damaged or diseased retinas. As scientists progress toward translation of cell therapies for restoring vision, they encounter challenges, including how to deliver the cells, ensure that they integrate appropriately with host tissue, and enable proper function after transplantation.

In this episode, Iris Kulbatski from The Scientist spoke with Deepak Lamba, a distinguished scientist in the department of immunology and regenerative medicine at Genentech and an associate adjunct professor at the University of California, San Francisco, to learn more about how advances in cell culture models and associated technologies help researchers progress towards retinal cell therapy.

Speaker:

Deepak A. Lamba, MBBS, PhD

Distinguished Scientist

Department of Immunology and Regenerative Medicine

Genentech

Associate Adjunct Professor

University of California, San Francisco









