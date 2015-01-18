The omniDOC series of gel documentation and analysis systems from Cleaver Scientific provide researchers with a quick, simple and flexible solution for their gel documentation needs in a compact and affordable benchtop unit.

Uniquely combining high performance, leading edge features and affordability the omniDOC series provide an easy-to-use, yet powerful gel imaging system that satisfies the needs of most laboratories. The omniDOCi shares all the same features as the standard omniDOC but with the added benefit of wireless connectivity enabling the system to be run in a darkroom from a remote PC or tablet.

At the heart of each omniDOC system is an auto-exposure 5 megapixel camera, based upon a high sensitivity CMOS sensor that provides instantaneous high resolution gel imaging. This combined with an integral slide-out UV transilluminator, and optional blue epi-illumination module and white light table, makes the omniDOC suitable for documentation and analysis of almost all fluorescent...