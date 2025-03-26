the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Explore advances in pathogen surveillance with nanopore sequencing
Whitepaper

Genomic Pathogen Surveillance with Oxford Nanopore Sequencing

Learn how nanopore sequencing improves the monitoring of infectious disease outbreaks.

Share

Infectious disease outbreaks have occurred throughout history and these events may become more frequent in the future. To identify causative pathogens and monitor outbreaks, scientists can employ genomic sequencing. However, the existing sequencing technologies are expensive and require time-consuming sample preparation and sequencing runs, which constrain their global use. Oxford Nanopore sequencing overcomes these challenges, providing scientists and public health officials with a comprehensive, rapid, and cost-effective pathogen surveillance approach.  

Download this white paper to learn about 

  • The scalability of oxford nanopore sequencing
  • The advantages of any-length sequencing reads for pathogen analysis
  • Case studies highlighting the effectiveness of oxford nanopore sequencing in tracking outbreaks of avian influenza, Streptococcus pyogenes, and poliovirus

Sponsored by

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, antoniokhr

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Lonza
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Streck
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

Tecan Logo

Tecan expands portfolio for specialty diagnostics with an asset purchase relating to certain ELISA kits

MOBIUSCOPE

Singleron Biotechnologies Launches MobiuSCOPE: A Simple Solution for High-Throughput Full-Length Single Cell RNA Sequencing

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.