It’s no secret that human activities can be detrimental to planetary health and biodiversity; agriculture, manufacturing, and the simple acts of daily life use up natural resources, burn fossil fuels, and pollute water systems. Now, researchers study how algae, a diverse group of ancient unicellular organisms, might provide new approaches for sustainable living.
modified from © istock.com, Weenee, Anastasiya Yunusova, nidwlw, Hennadii, auchara nimprositthi, Elif Bayraktar, bortonia, blueringmedia, petrroudny; designed by erin lemieux
1) Food production
Algae could provide proteins for alternative meat and lipids for cooking oils and omega-3 fatty acids.
2) Crop improvement
Special abilities possessed by certain algae species, like nitrogen fixation and enhanced photosynthesis efficiency, could be engineered into staple crop plants.
3) Water treatment
Algae could reduce nutrient pollution in wastewater at the same time as recovering minerals like phosphorus, which could be reused as a component of fertilizer.
4) Other products
Algae could produce more sustainable versions of organic compounds, such as squalene, that are currently harvested from the marine environment, or make ingredients for biodegradable plastics.
Read the full story.
- Espinosa-Ramírez J et al. Algae as a potential source of protein meat alternatives. Front Nutr. 2023;10.
- Adarme-Vega TC et al. Towards sustainable sources for omega-3 fatty acids production. Curr Opin Biotechnol. 2014;26:14-18.
- Moulin SLY et al. The endosymbiont of Epithemia clementina is specialized for nitrogen fixation within a photosynthetic eukaryote. bioRxiv. Published online April 4, 2023:2023.03.08.531752.
- Burlacot A et al. Alternative photosynthesis pathways drive the algal CO2-concentrating mechanism. Nature. 2022;605(7909):366-371.
- Henkanatte-Gedera SM et al. Removal of dissolved organic carbon and nutrients from urban wastewaters by Galdieria sulphuraria: Laboratory to field scale demonstration. Algal Res. 2017;24:450-456.
- Schaedig E et al. Isolation of phosphorus-hyperaccumulating microalgae from revolving algal biofilm (RAB) wastewater treatment systems. Front Microbiol. 2023;14.
- Yarkent Ç, Oncel SS. Recent Progress in Microalgal Squalene Production and Its Cosmetic Application. Biotechnol Bioprocess Eng. 2022;27(3):295-305.
- Gunawan NR et al. Rapid biodegradation of renewable polyurethane foams with identification of associated microorganisms and decomposition products. Bioresour Technol Rep. 2020;11:100513.