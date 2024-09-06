1) Food production

Algae could provide proteins for alternative meat and lipids for cooking oils and omega-3 fatty acids.

2) Crop improvement

Special abilities possessed by certain algae species, like nitrogen fixation and enhanced photosynthesis efficiency, could be engineered into staple crop plants.

3) Water treatment

Algae could reduce nutrient pollution in wastewater at the same time as recovering minerals like phosphorus, which could be reused as a component of fertilizer.