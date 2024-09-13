ADVERTISEMENT
Home
The Scientist Magazine
September 2024
September 2024
XX Marks the Spot: Addressing Sex Bias in Neuroscience
Neuroscience research historically overlooked female subjects. Today, researchers actively rebalance the scales.
Features
Better Living Through Algae Biotechnology
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Sep 13, 2024
| 10+ min read
Scientists explore how unicellular aquatic organisms could help humanity exist more sustainably.
XX Marks the Spot: Addressing Sex Bias in Neuroscience
Laura Tran, PhD
| Sep 13, 2024
| 10+ min read
For years, neuroscience research overlooked female subjects, creating a significant bias. Today, researchers actively rebalance the scales with more inclusive and diverse studies.
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Sep 13, 2024
| 10+ min read
Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.
Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models Add a Dimension to Developmental Biology
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Sep 13, 2024
| 10+ min read
Studying human embryonic development is complicated for several reasons. Models derived from pluripotent stem cells representing distinct stages offer a path to studying this process.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Laura Tran, PhD
Driven by her desire to concoct creative stories, Laura Tran merged her scientific knowledge with the art of storytelling.
Speaking of Science
September 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
Nuts for Neuroscience
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
Infographics
Infographic: Bridging the Sex Bias Gap
Researchers challenge a male-dominated field and advocate for more representation of female subjects.
Infographic: Shapeshifters in the Proteome
Textbooks often depict proteins as nicely folded three-dimensional structures, but many proteins are far from it.
Infographic: The Many Paths to Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models
Culturing pluripotent stem cells to replicate different stages of embryonic development allows researchers to more easily investigate this period.
Algae: The Next Green Revolution
Researchers explore algal biology for new strategies to help humans live more sustainably.
Foundations
Eavesdropping on Ion Channels Using the Patch Clamp Technique
Cells send electrical impulses throughout the body, but electrophysiologists struggled to tune into these signals until the patch clamp technique was developed.
In Search of FACS: The History of Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting
In the middle of the 20th century, science disciplines collided and set the stage for a technology that changed cell research.
Profiles
Understanding Neurodegenerative Disease with Prion Research
Molecular neurobiologist Julie Moreno explores the consequences of protein misfolding in the brain.
An Endometrial Stem Cell Pioneer
Two decades ago, Caroline Gargett identified adult stem cells in the endometrium. Now, she explores their functions to improve women’s health.
Editorial
An Ode to Stem Cells
Leveraging the versatility of stem cells allows researchers to advance science across multiple disciplines.
