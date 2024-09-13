ADVERTISEMENT
Features

A microscopy image of various gold-colored diatoms.
Better Living Through Algae Biotechnology
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 10+ min read
Scientists explore how unicellular aquatic organisms could help humanity exist more sustainably.
A colorful image of a brain surrounded by outlines of a woman, rodent, and a marmoset. Lines orbit around the brain and are surrounded by stars.
XX Marks the Spot: Addressing Sex Bias in Neuroscience
Laura Tran, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 10+ min read
For years, neuroscience research overlooked female subjects, creating a significant bias. Today, researchers actively rebalance the scales with more inclusive and diverse studies.
Collection of green and blue proteins with different conformations on a black background.
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 10+ min read
Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.
Image of an embryo built from Lego bricks showing cell populations in green and red.
Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models Add a Dimension to Developmental Biology
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 10+ min read
Studying human embryonic development is complicated for several reasons. Models derived from pluripotent stem cells representing distinct stages offer a path to studying this process.

Contributors

An image of Laura Tran
Meet the Team: Laura Tran, PhD
Driven by her desire to concoct creative stories, Laura Tran merged her scientific knowledge with the art of storytelling.

Speaking of Science

September 2024 crossword image
September 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
September 2024 crossword image
Nuts for Neuroscience
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.

Infographics

(Left to right) The first panel is an image of an uneven scale, with the blue male symbol weighing heavier than the red female symbol. The second panel features a mouse with a callout depicting various red and blue lines to represent the estrous cycle. In the third panel, there are images of a mouse, marmoset, and cell culture dish. In the final panel, there is an image of therapeutic pills and gears, representing cognitive function, above a balanced scale. Now the male and female symbols are even.
Infographic: Bridging the Sex Bias Gap
Researchers challenge a male-dominated field and advocate for more representation of female subjects.
Infographic depicting the variety of conformations that proteins can assume and how this facilitates multifunctionality.
Infographic: Shapeshifters in the Proteome
Textbooks often depict proteins as nicely folded three-dimensional structures, but many proteins are far from it.
Embryoid bodies, at the top of the page, are a cluster of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) that differentiate portions into ectoderm (orange), mesoderm (dark blue), and endoderm (pink).
Infographic: The Many Paths to Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models
Culturing pluripotent stem cells to replicate different stages of embryonic development allows researchers to more easily investigate this period.
Microalgae under microscopic view
Algae: The Next Green Revolution
Researchers explore algal biology for new strategies to help humans live more sustainably.

Foundations

Two neurons send electrical signals to each other.
Eavesdropping on Ion Channels Using the Patch Clamp Technique
Cells send electrical impulses throughout the body, but electrophysiologists struggled to tune into these signals until the patch clamp technique was developed.
3D illustration of a cell with a teal nucleus.
In Search of FACS: The History of Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting
In the middle of the 20th century, science disciplines collided and set the stage for a technology that changed cell research.

Profiles

An illustration of a brain in profile with the front breaking apart into multicolored triangles.
Understanding Neurodegenerative Disease with Prion Research
Molecular neurobiologist Julie Moreno explores the consequences of protein misfolding in the brain.
Caroline Gargett, a biologist at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Australia, studies endometrial stem cells. She has short hair, wears glasses, and smiles at the camera.
An Endometrial Stem Cell Pioneer
Two decades ago, Caroline Gargett identified adult stem cells in the endometrium. Now, she explores their functions to improve women’s health.

Editorial

A microscopy image of stem cells
An Ode to Stem Cells
Leveraging the versatility of stem cells allows researchers to advance science across multiple disciplines.
