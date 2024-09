ABOVE: laura tran

In sixth grade, Laura Tran, now an assistant editor at The Scientist, received a classroom superlative of “Future Scientist of America.” This sparked her early fascination with the world’s small, creepy-crawly bugs—microbes. Her undergraduate research focused on resistant microbial communities, and in her graduate studies, she explored the interactions between circadian rhythms, alcohol, and the bacterial-laden gut. Today, her writing spans topics from plant genes to crafting Nerf Gun replicas with DNA origami.

Q | What is your scientific background?

As an undergraduate student at Saint Louis University, I trained to become a medical laboratory scientist. My fascination with bacteria led me to pursue academic research where I quickly became familiar with Petri dishes, pipettes, and the pungent smell of bacteria. Then I transitioned into clinical microbiology, analyzing patient samples at the hospital laboratory, where I gained experience growing a wide array of bacteria. Researchers from the neighboring lab collected the bacteria I worked with to study multidrug-resistant strains. Observing this ongoing research reignited my passion for the research bench. I decided to pursue a PhD in integrated biomedical sciences at Rush University, where I investigated the effects of food timing, alcohol, and microbial changes on the gut.

Since her childhood, Laura has traveled to numerous national parks and monuments in the US. Here, she made it her mission to touch at least one dinosaur bone. laura tran

Q | How did you transition into science writing?

As a graduate student, I became involved with the Chicago Council on Science and Technology, a non-profit organization promoting STEAM topics with the community. Soon, writing short articles on new research quickly captivated me—it became a creative outlet for crafting stories that resonated with a broader audience. I continued scouring for research papers outside of my microbial wheelhouse, eagerly learning and sharing new ideas. When graduation rolled around, I wanted to pursue science writing full-time. I joined The Scientist in 2023.

Q | What is your favorite story that you’ve written for The Scientist?

For our June 2024 print issue, I wrote about how scientists combined artificial intelligence and embryonic frog cells to create living robots. This collaboration between roboticists and developmental biologists resulted in synthetic organisms capable of walking, swimming, performing tasks, and even self-replicating—so, an unexpected side project turned into a breakthrough. I never imagined stumbling across such a delightfully unusual blend of skills, and the cherry on top was that one of the original researchers took this work to the next level in adult human cells. It's inspiring to see how diverse disciplines can learn from each other, sharing ideas and skills to fuel curiosity and expand the possibilities of what scientists can achieve. I can’t wait to see how this work becomes a tool for pushing the boundaries of synthetic biology and beyond.

In her free time, she nurtures an expanding indoor jungle of houseplants, some of which are named and have journeyed across the country with Laura. laura tran

Q | How do you choose your story topics?

It’s a mix of everything; my scientific curiosity is my compass. I'm intrigued by researchers who integrate diverse skills, such as gastronomy and caving, into their scientific work. I'm also particularly drawn to stories that challenge my thinking or leave me in awe and disbelief. Sometimes, these ideas strike me when I'm delving deep into a completely unrelated field!

Q | What’s your favorite part of being a science writer?

I get a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes efforts that can end in failure, yield unexpected results, lead to scientific breakthroughs, or even encompass all of the above. Science is a wild ride where discovery takes center stage, but the thrill also lies in navigating its highs and lows. This aspect resonates deeply with fellow scientists and deserves its spotlight.

Q | What do you like to do outside of work?

I enjoy bringing my trusty 35mm camera on road trips. I also tend to a sprawling indoor jungle of houseplants. In the background, I often play Mort Garson’s Mother Earth’s Plantasia on vinyl to encourage the growth of new baby leaves. When I’m not fussing over my plants, I love plugging into my gaming desktop to play video games with friends.

