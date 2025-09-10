The Nutshell

An Elusive Butterfly Expands Its Genome Through Fragmentation

Scientists sequenced the Atlas blue butterfly genome for the first time, revealing its 229 chromosome pairs and new insights into butterfly evolution.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 3 min read
A close-up picture of the Atlas blue butterfly on a flower

Scientists recently sequenced the genome of the Atlas blue butterfly for the first time. They discovered 227 pairs of small autosomes, which likely formed through fragmentation, and 2 large sex chromosomes.

Image credit:Roger Vila
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

The Atlas blue butterfly (Polyommatus atlantica), which is native to Morocco and Algeria, is estimated to have about seven times as many chromosomes as most other butterflies and nearly 10 times as many chromosomes as humans.

Scientists have long suspected that P. atlantica carries more chromosomes than other non-polyploid animals (those with no more than two sets of chromosomes), but they had never sequenced the genome of this elusive butterfly species—until now.

“When we set out to start to understand evolution in butterflies, we knew we had to sequence the most extreme, and somewhat mysterious, Atlas blue butterfly,” said Charlotte Wright, an evolutionary biologist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in a statement.

In a recent study, Wright and her colleagues discovered that P. atlantica boasts a whopping 229 pairs of chromosomes, and this sizable genome likely resulted from its ancestor’s chromosomes fragmenting into small pieces, rather than duplicating.1 The researchers also found that these events of genome fragmentation, also known as fission, likely occurred in the more loosely packed and transcriptionally active parts of the chromosome. Their findings, published in Current Biology, shed light on how the Atlas blue butterfly evolved and provide hints on how it may adapt in the future.

The researchers evaluated the three-dimensional organization of P. atlantica’s genome using a sequencing approach called Hi-C.2 By doing this, they found that the butterfly has 227 pairs of small, equally sized autosomes and two pairs of large sex chromosomes.

The researchers noted that P. atlantica’s autosomes were distinctively smaller compared to those of other butterflies and moths, suggesting that they likely formed via fission events. To test this hypothesis, the team compared P. atlantica’s genome to that of the common blue butterfly, a closely related species that only has 23 pairs of chromosomes. By evaluating both the length and sequence of these chromosomes, the team gathered that indeed, P. atlantica’s large number of small autosomes likely resulted from genome fragmentation, not duplication.

“Breaking down [of] chromosomes has been seen in other species of butterflies, but not on this level,” said Roger Vila, an evolutionary biologist at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology and coauthor of the study.

Next, the researchers wanted to know if certain parts of the butterfly genome were more prone to fission. To do this, they annotated the genome of a close but evolutionarily older relative of P. atlantica, which represented a pre-fragmentation chromatin landscape, for loosely packed and transcriptionally active (A), densely packed and transcriptionally inactive (B), or intermediate (S) regions. The team found that fragmentation sites were largely enriched in A regions and depleted in B regions, indicating that loosely packed genomic sites likely made the frequent chromosome fission events in P. atlantica possible.

According to Vila, the extent of P. atlantica’s genome fragmentation suggests that there are evolutionary reasons for this process, and scientists can now begin to explore them. Wright agreed, “We can start to investigate what benefits [fission] might have, how it impacts [the Atlas blue butterflies’] ability to adapt to their environment, and whether there are any lessons we can learn from their DNA that might aid conservation in the future.”

Mark Blaxter, an evolutionary geneticist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and a coauthor of the study, thought that the team's discovery in butterflies may also have implications for human diseases. “Rearranging chromosomes is also seen in human cancer cells, and understanding this process in the Atlas blue butterfly could help find ways to limit or stop this in cancer cells in the future,” he said.

  1. Wright CJ, et al. Constraints on chromosome evolution revealed by the 229 chromosome pairs of the Atlas blue butterfly. Curr Biol. 2025.
  2. Belton JM, et al. Hi-C: a comprehensive technique to capture the conformation of genomes. Methods. 2012;58(3):268-276.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Colorful abstract wave pattern representing spectral flow cytometry analysis

Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging

BD
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

Products

Product News

eppendorf logo

Eppendorf unveils next-generation pipettes delivering enhanced adaptability, precision, and comfort

CN Bio Logo

CN Bio adds computational modeling capabilities to ADME services for enhanced bioavailability profiling

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research