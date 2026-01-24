The major themes of research in the Hudson lab are vested in biochemistry and microbiology. More specifically, in the areas of amino acid metabolism, structural analyses of enzymes involved in amino acid and bacterial peptidoglycan metabolism that are putative targets for antibiotic development, and the isolation, identification and genomic characterization of plant-associated bacteria. Dr. Hudson has secured approximately $3 million in federal/state funded grants and contracts as PI and or CoPI from the NIH, NSF, Bayer Corporation, Sweetwater Energy and Natcore Technology. Dr. Hudson has published over 75 peer-reviewed articles.

Dr. Hudson is a highly respected and well liked teacher. His teaching contributions are substantial especially during the conversion to semesters when he rewrote all the courses he teaches. Dr. Hudson has mentored and engaged many students in research and has published in peer-reviewed journals with a number of them. Many of his students have gone to pursue further research at prestigious institutions.

Dr. Hudson joined the RIT faculty in 2008 following a post-doctoral fellowship at Rutgers University. He earned his B.S. (2000) in Biology from Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA., and his Ph.D. (2006) in Plant Biochemistry from Rutgers University.