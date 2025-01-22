Galit Meshulam-Simon, PhD
Galit Meshulam-Simon holds a PhD from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in
biotechnology and heads the Commercial Applications team at Elegen. With over 17 years of expertise leading R&D teams, Meshulam-Simon’s career spans different aspects of synthetic biology, protein engineering, infectious disease diagnostics, and AI-driven enzyme discovery to drive innovations and partnerships in synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics, and genetics medicine development.