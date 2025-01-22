galit-meshulam-simon

Galit Meshulam-Simon, PhD

Galit Meshulam-Simon holds a PhD from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in

biotechnology and heads the Commercial Applications team at Elegen. With over 17 years of expertise leading R&D teams, Meshulam-Simon’s career spans different aspects of synthetic biology, protein engineering, infectious disease diagnostics, and AI-driven enzyme discovery to drive innovations and partnerships in synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics, and genetics medicine development. 

Articles by Galit Meshulam-Simon, PhD

An image of a purple mRNA strand, being formed from the bottom

Cell-Free DNA: Accelerating Next-Gen mRNA Therapeutics 

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

May 2025, Issue 1

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

