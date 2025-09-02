Patrick Allard, PhD
Patrick Allard is a Professor in the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA. Trained in Toulouse, Paris, McGill, and Harvard Medical School, he leads a research program at the intersection of genetics, epigenetics, developmental biology, and environmental health. His laboratory uses model organisms and stem cell systems to study how environmental exposures disrupt reproduction and neurobehavior. His work, published in journals including PNAS and Cell Reports, has earned multiple national awards.