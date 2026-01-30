Roger Wakimoto, PhD
Roger Wakimoto is the Vice Chancellor for Research & Creative Activities at UCLA.
Roger Wakimoto is the Vice Chancellor for Research & Creative Activities at UCLA.
When experiments refuse to cooperate, you try again and again. For Rafael Najmanovich, the setbacks ultimately pushed him in a new direction.View this Issue
In this half-day virtual summit, a series of presentations will explore the scientific, regulatory, and operational factors impacting the use of in vitro NAMs in drug discovery.
In this webinar, scientists will discuss innovations that are unlocking new insights into immunity.
In this webinar, Magdalena Pacewicz will highlight how to use AUC to characterize AAVs as part of ensuring regulatory compliance.
Discover how the latest cancer research models and their applications help scientists pursue breakthrough cancer therapy research.
Chief Business Officer Dr. Rob Burgess Shares How Sino Biological Is Empowering Global Biomedical Research Through Precision, Quality, and Innovation on an Exclusive Segment on Fox Business Network airing on February 1, 2026 at 4:30pm EST
Sino Biological, Inc. has announced the accelerated availability and development of critical research tools to support the global scientific community in combating NiV.
Collaboration will bring next generation orchestration and modular automation to scientists worldwide
The ranking places Refeyn among a cohort of high-growth UK technology firms spanning sectors including the life sciences, energy and sustainability, telecommunications, and digital technology.