Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, and Gencurix, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 229000), a leading Korean developer of oncology testing solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement establishing Bio-Rad as the exclusive distributor of Gencurix’ CE-IVD Droplex™ digital PCR oncology testing kits throughout Europe.

Under the agreement, Gencurix will leverage Bio-Rad’s established commercial network and clinical diagnostics expertise to expand the availability of its portfolio of Droplex oncology testing kits. Built on Bio-Rad’s ddPCR technology and designed for use with Bio-Rad’s QXDx™ ddPCR Systems, the kits enable highly sensitive mutation detection from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and liquid biopsy samples in several major cancer types, including melanoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The agreement builds upon the companies' existing relationship and significantly expands this partnership by enabling the commercialization of oncology diagnostic products across European markets, and it includes provisions for joint marketing activities and collaborative product development initiatives.

“We are proud to partner with Gencurix to expand our ddPCR offering and deliver CE-IVD marked ddPCR oncology diagnostics kits to laboratories across Europe,” said Steve Kulisch, Vice President Product Management, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories. “This partnership will provide clinical laboratories with access to highly sensitive and reliable molecular tools, supporting compliance while ensuring the highest standards of diagnostic accuracy. Most importantly, Gencurix’ Droplex testing kits, combined with our QXDx ddPCR platform, will enable physicians to make more informed treatment decisions based on biomarker testing, thereby contributing to improved patient outcomes.”

“This newly expanded strategic partnership with Bio-Rad represents a significant milestone for Gencurix, validating the clinical value of our Droplex technology,” said Sang Rae Cho, CEO of Gencurix. “Bio-Rad's extensive European distribution capabilities and deep expertise in digital PCR technology make them the ideal partner to bring our oncology testing solutions to a broader market. This partnership will accelerate access to our innovative diagnostic tools for oncology applications throughout Europe, supporting improved patient outcomes through precision medicine.”