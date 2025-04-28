Product

Biotium Unveils New Assay Kit with Exceptional RNase Detection Sensitivity

Discover Biotium’s new RNaseReveal™ Activity Assay Kit—ultrasensitive RNase detection with a fast, easy protocol to streamline your workflow.

Biotium
Biotium, a leading developer of fluorescent reagents for life science research, announces the launch of the RNaseReveal™ Activity Assay Kit, with unparalleled sensitivity to detect RNase contamination at levels as low as 0.08 pg in liquid samples.

This powerfully precise fluorescent assay streamlines RNA workflows and is designed to improve and shorten the duration of quality control (QC) procedures. The kit features Biotium’s proprietary RNaseReveal™ Substrate, an ssRNA probe labeled with a fluorophore and quencher that produces a bright green fluorescence signal upon RNase-mediated cleavage. The assay is completed in 40 minutes and is compatible with fluorescence plate readers or handheld fluorometers for sensitive and efficient detection.

Key features of the RNaseReveal™ Activity Assay Kit include:

  • Exceptional sensitivity, detecting as little as ~0.08 pg of RNase
  • Rapid 40-minute assay protocol
  • Compatible with handheld fluorometers and fluorescence plate readers
  • Ideal for detecting RNase contamination in quality control workflows

The kit includes RNaseReveal™ Substrate (Cat. No. 31086A) and 10X RNaseReveal™ Assay Buffer (Cat. No. 31086B), formulated to maximize detection efficiency and accuracy. For optimal results, Biotium recommends using RNase A (Cat. No. 99871-600uL) as a positive control, available separately.

Press release provided by Biotium.

