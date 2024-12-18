ABOVE: Scientists examine the interplay between cancer mutations and treatment resistance to develop more personalized treatment approaches. iStock

Traditional and new cancer therapies often become stymied due to tumor resistance, but why resistance arises and how to avoid it remain important questions in the cancer research field. To uncover the ways tumors form, adapt, and ultimately resist treatment, scientists investigate how genetic mutations arise and drive cancer cell evolution.

In this episode, Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist spoke with Bishoy Faltas, an associate professor of medicine, and cell and developmental biology, and chief research officer of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine at Weill Cornell, to explore bladder cancer evolution and treatment resistance.

Speaker:

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD

Chief Research Officer

Englander Institute for Precision Medicine

Associate Professor of Medicine

Cell and Developmental Biology

Weill Cornell Medicine













