In 2023, academic journals retracted nearly 14,000 papers, up from around 2,000 a decade before. Plagiarism and concerns about data authenticity accounted for most of the cases, with many papers showing clear "fingerprints" of research misconduct.

Graphic of a magnifying glass over different fingerprints of misconduct, including tortured phrases, manipulated images, unverifiable reagents, and the undisclosed use of AI-generated content.
For years, the literature has been inundated with papers featuring nonsensical text, unusual phrases, unverifiable reagents, and manipulated images. Now, there is growing evidence of content generated by large language models and artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems.1-3


Graphic of a magnifying glass over different tools for detecting misconduct, including the Problematic Paper Screener, image analysis tools, and AI-content detectors.
To counteract the rising number of fraudulent papers and depollute the literature, scientists are developing tools that detect these “fingerprints,” with emerging detection tools pitting AI against AI.


Graphic of five robots surrounding a piece of paper and a book inspecting the information.
However, as fraudsters continually develop new methods to outsmart existing safeguards, detection tools need to evolve faster to keep up with deception.

