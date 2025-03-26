the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Distinct Oak Leaf-Shaped Cells Support Lymph Vessels

The lobate shape of lymphatic endothelial cells puzzled researchers—now they’ve found it helps stabilize lymphatic capillaries against fluid pressure changes.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 3 min read
Image of a green oak leaf. There are some water droplets on top of the leaf.

Mammalian lymphatic endothelial cells resemble an oak leaf shape that serves more than just aesthetics. Researchers found that this distinctive form helps maintain vessel stability amid fluid fluctuations.

©istock, MarioGuti

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

The lymphatic system is a network of branching vessels that regulate fluid balance and support the immune system. Its smallest capillaries, comprised of a single endothelial cell layer, must stay flexible to let fluid and immune cells pass while resisting rupture under pressure. These cells have a distinctive lobate shape, but researchers were unsure if this shape helps manage interstitial fluid pressure.

“It has been known for a long time that capillary lymphatic endothelial cells have a lobate shape, rather like oak leaves or jigsaw puzzle pieces. However, the reason for this unique morphology was not known,” biologist Taija Mäkinen at Uppsala University remarked in a press release.

Image of lobate-shaped endothelial cells that are stained in red, green, and blue.

The lymphatic endothelial cells overlap with one another, which enables the cells to withstand changes in fluid volumes.

Hans Schoofs

Intrigued by the shape similarities between mammalian lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) and plant cells, Mäkinen and her colleagues sought insights from plant epidermal cells, which also endure pressure-induced strain from fluid fluxes to stay upright.

In a new study published in Nature, the researchers discovered that LECs not only share their lobate shape but also exhibit similar cytoskeletal structure and signaling pathway regulation—factors that help maintain capillary integrity.1 These findings show that this unique cellular shape is tied to an essential biological function.

Because lymphatic vessels ferry fluid and solutes, the researchers wanted to assess how LECs respond to stress during changes in fluid pressure. They repeatedly stretched cultured cells in multiple directions. The cells began to acquire a lobate shape and overlapped neighboring cells. Lobate cells exhibited less stress under pressure compared to non-lobate cells, indicating that this shape enhanced the cells’ resistance to mechanical strain.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Neuroscience
Quasi-Lymphatic System in the Rodent Eye Clears Waste
Read More

To explore the cell-cell junctions that maintain the integrity of the vessel walls, the researchers examined the ear skin from mice. Using immunofluorescence, they noted that cadherin junctions, which help cells stick together, clustered in these overlapping regions like interlocking puzzle pieces. This arrangement likely allows vessels to expand and contract as fluid levels fluctuate.

To dig deeper into the structure of LECs, the researchers examined their cytoskeleton. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that capillary LECs had higher expression of genes linked to actin, spectrin, and microtubules—key components of the cytoskeleton—compared to other LEC subtypes.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Neuroscience
Brain’s Lymphatic System Tied to Alzheimer’s Symptoms in Mice
Read More

The team also noticed a striking pattern in the cytoskeletal filament distribution. Concave regions within the cell were packed with microtubules for stability, while convex lobes were rich in actin, supporting dynamic growth and expansion. This mirrored the cellular architecture seen in plant epidermal cells, where Rho guanosine triphosphatases (Rho GTPases) regulate these structures.2,3

To explore whether Rho GTPase signaling played a similar role in mammalian LECs, the researchers focused on a Rho GTPase, cell division cycle 42 (Cdc42), which is a crucial regulator of actin and microtubules. In mice that lacked the Cdc42 gene, LECs lost their characteristic shape and vessel integrity suffered, as evidenced by reduced cellular overlap.

“This indicates that the lymphatic capillaries need this overlap for the vessel to be able to expand without rupturing when the fluid pressure rises,” explained Mäkinen. The study’s findings underscore how this unique lobate shape is due to its specialized function for structural stability.

  1. Schoofs H, et al. Dynamic cytoskeletal regulation of cell shape supports resilience of lymphatic endothelium. Nature. 2025.
  2. Liu S, et al. Solving the puzzle of shape regulation in plant epidermal pavement cells. Annu Rev Plant Biol. 2021;72:525-550.
  3. Majda M, et al. Mechanochemical polarization of contiguous cell walls shapes plant pavement cells. Dev Cell. 2017;43(3):290-304.e4.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an Assistant Editor for The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Her science communication work spans journalism and public engagement.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo
iStock: Ifongdesign

The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

sampled
Discover how microplate readers work.

A Guide to Microplate Readers

BMG LABTECH

Products

Product News

dispensette-s-group

BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences Makes AI-Native Drug Discovery Seamless with NVIDIA BioNeMo

DeNovix Logo

New DeNovix Helium Nano Volume Spectrophotometer

Olink Logo

Olink® Reveal: Accessible NGS-based proteomics for every lab

Olink logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.