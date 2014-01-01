Drawn to Controversy

PHOTO BY ELI BURAKIAN – DARTMOUTH COLLEGEAs a young college student in the early 1980s, Michael Dietrich picked up philosopher Philip Kitcher’s newest book, Abusing Science, an account of the evolution/creationism debate. By the time he turned the last page, Dietrich knew he wanted to study with Kitcher, then a professor at the University of Minnesota, and successfully applied to work with him.

When the aspiring philosopher arrived in Minnesota, eager to begin, Kitcher asked him what audience he intended to write for. When Dietrich said biologists, Kitcher replied, “No biologist is going to take you seriously unless you really know your science.” Kitcher challenged him to take a biology class every term and get the top grade in each class. Dietrich complied, and packed his schedule with classes in genetics, evolution, and molecular biology.

“What is great about a controversy is that people are more open about what’s going on, and you have more access to discussions and arguments.”

Dietrich admits he didn’t always get the top score—“there were some really smart biologists in my classes,” he says with a laugh—but maintains that the technical background was ...