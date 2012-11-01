ADVERTISEMENT
Do Invertebrates Have Emotions?
And how do scientists go about answering that question?
Opinion: Teach Philosophy of Science in High School
Nicholas Friedman and Stephen Esser
| Jan 17, 2022
| 4 min read
The pandemic
has revealed the importance of preparing students to critically evaluate the conceptual foundations and real-world impact of science.
Book Excerpt From
How to Be Animal
Melanie Challenger
| Apr 1, 2021
| 3 min read
In Chapter 1, “The Indelible Stamp,” author Melanie Challenger addresses the idea of human exceptionalism.
Opinion: Facing Assumptions About the Duality of Human and Animal
Melanie Challenger
| Apr 1, 2021
| 3 min read
Since Darwin published his landmark work on natural selection, we’ve understood that we’re animals. But that doesn’t mean we really believe it.
Book Excerpt from
What Science Is and How It Really Works
James C. Zimring
| Dec 1, 2019
| 5 min read
Author James Zimring challenges the notion of "known" scientific entities.
Opinion: The Uncomfortable Limits of Human Knowledge
James C. Zimring
| Dec 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Does science describe experience or truth?
Pioneer in Bioethics Daniel Callahan Dies
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jul 22, 2019
| 2 min read
He was the cofounder of the Hastings Center and wrote nearly 50 books on topics including abortion, aging, and medical progress.
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant
| Jun 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Beyond Biocentrism, The Sting of the Wild, The Birth of Anthropocene,
and
Ordinarily Well
Start Making Sense
J.D. Trout
| Jun 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Scientific progress is only achieved when humans' innate sense of understanding is validated by objective reality.
Book Excerpt from
Wondrous Truths
J.D. Trout
| May 31, 2016
| 4 min read
In Chapter 2 author J.D. Trout highlights the dividing line between truth and scientific “fact.”
Science Historian Dies
Karen Zusi
| Dec 9, 2015
| 1 min read
Lisa Jardine, former chair of the U.K.’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, has passed away at age 71.
Aristotelian Biology
Armand Marie Leroi
| Sep 1, 2014
| 3 min read
The ancient Greek philosopher was the first scientist.
Book Excerpt from
The Lagoon
Armand Marie Leroi
| Aug 31, 2014
| 4 min read
Author Armand Marie Leroi reminisces about the shells that sparked his love of science.
Drawn to Controversy
Megan Scudellari
| Jan 1, 2014
| 8 min read
By digging through dusty storerooms and reading dead people’s mail, science historian and philosopher Michael Dietrich keeps biologists attuned to the past and mindful of the present.
Chance and Necessity
Sean B. Carroll
| Nov 1, 2013
| 3 min read
War and justice brought together two of the greatest minds of the 20th century, a scientist and a writer.
Book Excerpt from
Brave Genius
Sean B. Carroll
| Oct 31, 2013
| 4 min read
In Chapter 20, “On the Same Path,” author Sean Carroll describes the initial meeting between Nobel Laureates Jacques Monod and Albert Camus.
Contributors
Beth Marie Mole
| Feb 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2013 issue of
The Scientist.
Capsule Reviews
Annie Gottlieb
| Nov 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Spillover
,
Answers for Aristotle
,
Who’s in Charge?
and
Science Set Free
