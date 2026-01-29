The Nutshell

Engineered Gut Bacteria Act as Biosensors to Detect Intestinal Disease

Gut microbes engineered to dim their fluorescence under stress offered a real-time, noninvasive biosensor to track gut health in mice.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 2 min read
Save for Later
An illustration of the gut along with commensal microbes. Modifying these bacteria helped develop a biosensor to monitor gut health in mice.

Scientists modified commensal gut bacteria to glow bright under healthy conditions and dim under stressful ones, developing a potential tool for early diagnosis of gut diseases.

Image credit:© iStock.com, Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

The mammalian gut is a dynamic environment, wherein shifts in the local environment can lead to disease. Despite the importance of monitoring biochemical parameters in the gut, the most commonly used tools are invasive endoscopic methods, which provide information at only one point in time.

To overcome this, Carolina Tropini, a microbiologist at the University of British Columbia, and her team engineered gut bacteria that would dim their fluorescence under disease conditions. Their system, described in Cell, offers biosensors that can continuously and non-invasively monitor gut osmolarity in mice, highlighting the utility of the microbiome as a tool to track gut health.1

Intestinal factors such as pH, salt balance, and oxygen levels mold the gut environment, with any alterations leading to illnesses. “Understanding these gut changes is essential for advancing our diagnostic and treatment strategies for gut health,” said Tropini in a statement. “For that, we need highly sensitive measurements as those changes occur, including before symptoms appear.”

Giselle McCallum, who worked on the project as a doctoral student in Tropini’s lab, said, “Beneficial bacteria that naturally reside in the intestine and support gut health are highly sensitive to local conditions and have evolved to thrive long-term in these environments.” So, the researchers turned to the gut bacterium Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, which can be genetically manipulated in the lab.

Conventional biosensors fluoresce under stressful conditions, but B. thetaiotaomicron promoters could not emit detectable levels of glow. To circumvent this problem, Tropini and her team flipped the system by engineering a transcriptional circuit containing repressible promoters which turned on fluorescence by default and turned it off under specific conditions.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Microbiology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Next, the researchers sought to identify B. thetaiotaomicron genes that are turned on in response to gut disruptions such as osmotic stress, which happens when undigested food molecules build up and pull water into the intestines, causing diarrhea and inflammation. They profiled the transcriptomes of the bacterium cultured in high osmolarity and identified 10 genes that were upregulated.

The researchers then constructed osmolarity biosensors by placing promoters from these genes into the fluorescence-based transcriptional reporter circuit they had engineered. By design, the cells would produce green fluorescent protein (GFP) under normal conditions, with the glow dimming as osmotic stress increased. Consistent with this, biosensor strains cultured in a high osmolarity medium showed lower GFP expression compared to bacteria grown in a normal medium.

Finally, the researchers tested their system in vitro by feeding the biosensor strains to germ-free mice and treating the animals with chemicals to induce osmotic stress. Flow cytometry of the animals’ stool samples revealed that higher osmotic stress reduced the bacterial fluorescence intensity.

“We found that the biosensor accurately reported osmotic stress in the gut, even picking up subtle changes that didn’t cause clinical symptoms like diarrhea,” said Juan Burckhardt, a doctoral candidate in Tropini’s lab. “It remained stable and responsive for weeks, which means it could track the gut environment long-term and potentially detect illness before symptoms develop.”

While resident microbiota could impede the stable colonization of biosensor strains in vivo, this limitation could be overcome with genetic engineering approaches, the authors noted in the article. Overall, the experiments suggest that scientists could adapt the biosensor system to report on other gut conditions.

“While early applications will likely focus on monitoring gastrointestinal diseases, the long-term goal is a personalized approach where people can track aspects of their gut health over time and identify early warning signs of imbalance or dysfunction,” said Tropini.

  1. McCallum G, et al. A Bacteroides synthetic biology toolkit to build an in vivo malabsorption biosensor. Cell. 2025

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Stemcell Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter Logo
Conceptual multicolored vector image of cancer research, depicting various biomedical approaches to cancer therapy

Maximizing Cancer Research Model Systems

bioxcell

Products

Product News

Refeyn logo

Refeyn named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech list of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies

Parse Logo

Parse Biosciences and Graph Therapeutics Partner to Build Large Functional Immune Perturbation Atlas

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughout Kinase Inhibitor Screening

SPT Labtech Logo

SPT Labtech enables automated Twist Bioscience NGS library preparation workflows on SPT's firefly platform