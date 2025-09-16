Product

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

First commercially available cell culture solution for HEK293 cells and perfusion - optimized for high cell density (HCD), intensified processes and perfusion cultures

Written byFUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc
FUJIFILM Biosciences, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the Life Science market, today announced the commercial launch of BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A. Designed to expand and augment the company’s portfolio of gene therapy application solutions, BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A uses suspension HEK293 cells and perfusion technology to provide reliable, efficient, and scalable production of viral vectors for development of gene therapies.

HEK293 cells are well established for gene therapy applications in upstream bioprocessing, offering reliable growth rates, high transfection success and expression of cellular factors needed for virus replication. BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A further enables process optimization by maximizing cell growth, viability, and productivity, and supporting a wide range of applications including viral vector production, transient protein expression, and recombinant protein production.

This medium is designed for high density perfusion culture with demonstrated compatibility across a variety of cell retention devices giving it broad versatility across workflows, and is available in a variety of media package options for continuous processing and optimal performance. The BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A medium is compatible with different types of transfection methods, and suited for both steady-state and intensified perfusion processes.

The new product harnesses the benefits of perfusion technology to enable a reduction in overall capital expenditures associated with AAV and LV production - key virus types for in vivo and in vitro gene transfer. Together, it can help maximize resources for consistency and scalability while providing clinical-quality, high-performing media that can support large-scale commercial batch sizes for advanced therapy development.

