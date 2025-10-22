Explainer

How Does Sugar Affect Our Oral Microbiome and Teeth?

Bacteria living in the mouth must metabolize the extra sugar that comes with indulging in a sweet treat, changing the oral microenvironment.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
3D illustration of a human mouth with oversized blue, comma-shaped bacteria and green, spiked viruses overlayed on the tongue and teeth. This represents the oral microbiome.

Excess sugar stresses the microbes in the mouth, increasing the risk for cavities and poor oral health.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Rasi Bhadramani
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

As Halloween and other indulgent holidays come up on the calendars, people are likely to enjoy more sweet treats. But it won’t only be the individual enjoying that extra rush of sugar; the bacteria that call the human mouth home will also be responding to the additional candies and confectionary creations. So how does the oral microbiome respond to sugar?

“In the most worst possible ways,” answered Purnima Kumar, a clinician scientist and periodontist who studies the oral microbiome at University of Michigan.

Photograph of Purnima Kumar, a clinician scientist and periodontist studying the oral microbiome at the University of Michigan. Kumar has short dark brown hair and is smiling at the camera. She wears a blue dress jacket over a white blouse.

Purnima Kumar studies how the oral microbiome interacts with the host immune system to promote health and how disruptions to this balance leads to disease.

Osteology Foundation

Kumar described a healthy, oral microbiome as a community that uses oxygen for its energy production. “Because it's energy efficient it does not produce a lot of toxins or metabolic byproducts,” she said. “That's what our immune system recognizes as health compatible and therefore literally lives in harmony with it or tolerates it.”

In addition to regular brushing and flossing, Kumar said that diet has a large influence on the microbiome. Less processed foods, especially those high in fiber, are often less sticky, which decreases bacteria’s ability to adhere and overgrow at a surface. Additionally, the fiber acts like miniature brushes. “These fibers constantly remove this plaque from your tooth surfaces,” Kumar said. The additional chewing of these types of foods also increases saliva production, which washes out the oral cavity, removing excess bacteria from the mouth surface to limit the formation of biofilms.1,2

Continue reading below...
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time
Webinar
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time
In this webinar, Alex Dickens will discuss approaches for mapping microbiome-metabolome interactions to understand early-life gut physiology.
Read More

Meanwhile, additional sugar from candy and other sweet products disrupts this whole community. Not only are these processed foods stickier, giving the bacteria a place to latch onto, but they also form biofilms, explained Kumar.3

Excess sugar also stresses the bacteria. “Microbial communities actually respond to stress [or] express stress by cloaking themselves in this thick slimy layer,” Kumar said. “Our immune system sees slime layer and thinks ‘I need to get rid of this.’”

In addition to the inflammatory response that ensues, the bacteria also undergo fermentation; this in turn leads to the production of acid byproducts that degrade tooth enamel, which causes cavities, and further trigger the immune system.2 Overtime, this environment shifts the microbial diversity, favoring bacteria that can survive acidic conditions.4 If left unchecked, this microbial shift and inflammatory damage can give rise to periodontal disease.1,5

These effects, like developing cavities, aren’t just influenced by the total amount of sugar a person eats.6 “Frequency of intake is as important if not more important than amount of intake,” Kumar said.

According to her, the best thing to do to reduce the effects of sugar stress in the oral cavity is to eat the sweets at one time as opposed to throughout the day. Additionally, “If you have to eat sweets, then make sure you brush and you remove all vestiges of it from all the different crevices in your teeth that [the sugar] can sit on and stay on.”

  1. Santonocito S, et al. A cross-talk between diet and the oral microbiome: Balance of nutrition on inflammation and immune system’s response during periodontitis. Nutrients. 2022;14(12):2426.
  2. Marsh PD. Microbial ecology of dental plaque and its significance in health and disease. Adv Dent Res. 1994;8(2):263-271.
  3. Koo H, et al. The exopolysaccharide matrix: A virulence determinant of cariogenic biofilm. J Dent Res. 2013;92(12):1065-1073.
  4. Angarita-Díaz MDP, et al. Does high sugar intake really alter the oral microbiota?: A systematic review. Clin Exper Dent Res. 2022;8(6):1376-1390.
  5. Shanmugasunduram S, Karmakar S. Excess dietary sugar and its impact on periodontal inflammation: A narrative review. BDJ Open. 2024;10(1):78.
  6. Head D, et al. In silico modelling to differentiate the contribution of sugar frequency versus total amount in driving biofilm dysbiosis in dental caries. Sci Rep. 2017;7(1):17413.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo
Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)