Brush Up Summaries

Human Hormones and Their Functions

Hormones are chemical messengers that influence various body functions, including reproduction, metabolism, and growth via signaling mechanisms.

priyom bose
Priyom Bose, PhD
| 8 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
8:00
Share
Detailed view of neurons, showcasing synaptic connections involved in hormone signaling processes.

Hormones are signaling molecules that influence a wide range of physiological processes, and their imbalance could lead to many diseases, including diabetes and depression.

iStock, adventtr

Hormones coordinate different body functions by carrying messages through the bloodstream to target cells and tissues. Hormonal imbalances occur through inadequate or excess hormone synthesis, which could negatively affect an individual’s physical and mental well-being. In this article, explore different hormone types, functions, and mechanisms of action, as well as hormonal imbalance consequences and research on potential treatments.

What Are Hormones and Where Are They Made?

Hormones are messenger molecules synthesized by endocrine glands in response to specific internal or external stimuli.1 Endocrine organs produce various hormones, facilitating diverse bodily functions. The major endocrine glands and their primary functions include the following.

  • Hypothalamus: Produces hormones that stimulate or inhibit the pituitary gland, such as gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which triggers follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) release; thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), which leads to thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) release; and dopamine, which inhibits prolactin release.
  • Pituitary gland: Produces FSH, which leads to follicle development and sperm production; TSH, which triggers thyroid hormone (TH) release; oxytocin, which causes uterine contractions; and luteinizing hormone (LH), which stimulates estrogen and testosterone production.
  • Adrenal gland: Produces cortisol, which regulates carbohydrate, protein, and lipid metabolism and induces the body’s “fight or flight” stress response.
  • Gonads: Testes and ovaries produce testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone, which are involved in reproductive organ development, muscle and bone health, and secondary sex characteristics related to puberty.
  • Thyroid: Produces THs, including tri-iodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4), which control metabolic processes in all cells.
  • Pancreas: Produces insulin and glucagon, which regulate carbohydrate metabolism.
The pituitary gland produces follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), oxytocin, and many other hormones, playing a central role in regulating when other endocrine organs produce and release hormones; the pineal gland produces melatonin and regulates circadian rhythms; the thymus produces hormones that regulate T-cell development and immunity; the pancreas produces insulin and glucagon, regulating glucose metabolism; the hypothalamus produces gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), and dopamine to regulate pituitary gland activity; the thyroid produces tri-iodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4) and controls metabolic processes; the adrenal glands produce cortisol, regulating metabolism and stress responses; and the gonads produce androgens, estrogens, and progestogens involved in reproductive organ development, muscle and bone health, and secondary sex characteristics related to puberty.

The endocrine organs secrete various hormones, facilitating diverse bodily functions and regulating hormone production and release through positive and negative feedback loops.

Modified from © iStock, marrishuanna, Pacha M Vector

Hormone classification

Scientists classify hormones based on general molecular structure, size, and chemical properties. There are three main hormone classes: lipids (e.g., cortisol and estrogen), amines (e.g., dopamine and epinephrine), and peptides (e.g., adrenocorticotropic hormone and angiotensin).2

Lipid hormones are primarily steroid hormones synthesized from cholesterol in the adrenal gland and gonads.3 These hormones play essential roles in sexual differentiation, growth, and reproduction. Common steroid hormones include progestogens, glucocorticoids, androgens, and estrogens.

Amine hormones derive from modified amino acids, specifically tryptophan or tyrosine. For instance, tryptophan is a precursor to melatonin, an amine hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain.4 This hormone regulates sleep-wake cycles, promotes immune responsiveness, and modulates aging.5 Another example of amine hormones are the thyroid hormones T3 and T4, which are iodine-containing tyrosine derivatives.6

Peptide hormones contain amino acid chains that vary in size, ranging from very short polypeptide chains such as oxytocin to larger proteins, including insulin and FSH.7 These hormones are crucial for regulating energy homeostasis, controlling appetite, and maintaining reproductive processes.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Neuroscience
Predicting Postpartum Depression Before It Begins
Read More

Hormone Mechanisms and Receptors

Hormones circulate in the blood independently or as complexes bound to specific plasma proteins such as globulins or albumin.8 When circulating hormones reach a target cell, they interact with specific receptors on the cell surface or within the cell and induce a series of biochemical reactions, also called a signaling cascade, which alters the cell’s activity.9

Hormone receptors contain binding sites that are highly complementary to specific hormone molecules. Water-soluble or hydrophilic hormones bind more readily to protein receptors embedded on the cell surface, while lipid-soluble hormones penetrate the target cell membrane and bind internal receptors.10

Steroid hormones and amine hormones interact with receptors in the cytoplasm or within the cell nucleus and form hormone-receptor complexes.9 Cytoplasmic complexes frequently translocate to the nucleus, where they interact with DNA and eventually regulate the activity of hormone-responsive genes.

In contrast, peptide hormones cannot enter cells and only bind to cell surface receptors.11 The interaction between these hormones and their cell surface receptors may directly activate intracellular signaling pathways, influencing functions such as cellular metabolism.

After binding, hormones detach from the cell's receptor sites and enter the bloodstream, either unchanged or inactivated, and reach the liver or kidneys, where they are degraded or excreted through urine, respectively.

Hormone Regulation via Feedback Mechanisms

The body tightly regulates hormone production and release through feedback loops, which might involve more than one hormone to maintain homeostasis. Most hormones are regulated by negative feedback mechanisms as opposed to positive feedback mechanisms.

For example, in the negative feedback system that regulates glucagon and insulin secretion, a stimulus (e.g., high glucose) triggers hormone release into the blood.12 When the blood glucose level reaches a predetermined threshold, it triggers insulin secretion from pancreatic cells, enhancing cellular glucose uptake and, thereby, lowering blood glucose amounts. In contrast, decreased blood sugar induces glucagon secretion, which stimulates glucose release from the liver, increasing blood glucose levels. This system helps maintain blood hormone concentrations within a narrow range.

Contrary to the negative feedback mechanism, positive mechanisms enhance the original stimuli instead of negating them.13 Although it is less common than negative feedback-based regulation, certain hormone levels are regulated through positive feedback loops. For example, during the menstrual cycle, estrogen levels temporarily increase, which triggers a further release of LH from the pituitary, eventually leading to ovulation. A positive feedback mechanism also regulates oxytocin release during childbirth. Uterine contraction during labor stimulates oxytocin release from the pituitary, and this cycle continues until the baby is born.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Bag Breakthrough Prize
Read More

Hormone Imbalance and Treatment

Several diseases are associated with excessive or inadequate hormone secretion. A hormone imbalance could occur from disturbances at any point in the complex hormone-regulating feedback system or due to impaired endocrine gland development.14 For instance, aberrant cortisol, aldosterone, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) production may contribute to adrenal hormone imbalances that induce oxidative stress, damaging proteins, lipids, and DNA, and causing cellular dysfunction.24 Hormone imbalances also result from genetic disorders, infections, or endocrine gland diseases, including tumors. For example, Cushing's disease results from a pituitary or other ectopic tumor that leads to excessive adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) production, causing high blood pressure and obesity.15

Finally, hormone imbalances can also arise during the aging process. Age-related biochemical changes may decrease endocrine system efficiency and target cell sensitivity.16 For instance, aging can lead to decreased melatonin levels, which may cause sleep disturbances, or reduced growth hormone (GH) levels, which may contribute to muscle loss and alter insulin sensitivity.17-19

Table: Examples of endocrine disorders and their symptoms14

Endocrine Gland

Disease

Cause

Symptoms

Pituitary gland

Acromegaly

Excess GH

Broadening of hands, feet, and facial features, and headaches

Thyroid

Grave's disease

Excess TH

Goiter, fatigue, bulging eyes, skin thickening, and weight loss

Parathyroid

Hypoparathyroidism

Inadequate parathyroid hormone

Muscle cramp and tingling in the hands

Pancreas

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Insufficient insulin

Polyuria, fatigue, and weight loss

Adrenal gland

Addison's disease

Insufficient cortisol

Hypotension, fatigue, abdominal pain, and nausea

Ovaries

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Excess androgen

Irregular menstrual cycle, infertility, alopecia, and increased body and facial hair

Testes

Kallmann's syndrome

Insufficient androgen

Decreased libido, anosmia, and hearing loss

Clinicians diagnose endocrine disorders based on symptoms, physical examination, imaging tests, genetic profiling, and urine and blood analysis to determine anomalies in hormone levels or endocrine glands.20 After diagnosis, they may treat the specific disorder via medications, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery, as required.

Scientists have developed therapeutics that target specific cell receptors by mimicking hormones to promote particular functions. For example, clinicians treat hypothyroidism with levothyroxine, which mimics the thyroxine hormone that is low in patients with the condition.21 Beta blockers are another common example of therapeutic agents that target hormone receptors. Physicians use beta blockers to treat patients with different cardiovascular conditions. These compounds are competitive antagonists that block adrenergic beta receptor sites, preventing catecholamine (adrenaline and noradrenaline) and angiotensin II signaling.22

Scientists are also investigating dietary interventions for hormone imbalances, including nutritional antioxidants such as vitamin E, vitamin C, selenium, zinc, carotenoids, and probiotics, to potentially mitigate the adverse effects of adrenal hormone imbalances.23

  1. Watamura S. Endocrine system. In: Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development. Academic Press; 2008:450-459.
  2. Galligan TM, et al. Endocrine system. Environmental Contaminants and Endocrine Health. Academic Press; 2023:3-23.
  3. Adhya D, et al. Understanding the role of steroids in typical and atypical brain development: Advantages of using a "brain in a dish" approach. J Neuroendocrinol. 2018;30(2):e12547.
  4. Tan DX, et al. Melatonin: A hormone, a tissue factor, an autocoid, a paracoid, and an antioxidant vitamin. J Pineal Res. 2003;34(1):75-8.
  5. Zhao D, et al. Melatonin synthesis and function: Evolutionary history in animals and plants. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2019;10:249.
  6. Taylor PM, Ritchie JW. Tissue uptake of thyroid hormone by amino acid transporters. Best Pract Res Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2007;21(2):237-51.
  7. Kołodziejski PA, et al. The role of peptide hormones discovered in the 21st century in the regulation of adipose tissue functions. Genes (Basel). 2021;12(5):756.
  8. Kronenberg HM, et al. Principles of endocrinology. In: Williams Textbook of Endocrinology (Twelfth Edition). Elsevier. 2011;3-12.
  9. Su J, et al. Cell–cell communication: New insights and clinical implications. Sig Transd Targeted Ther. 2024;9(1):1-52.
  10. Cole TJ, et al. The science of steroids. Semin Fetal Neonatal Med. 2019; 24(3):170-175.
  11. Norman AW, Litwack G. General considerations of hormones. In: Hormones (Second Edition). Academic Press; 1997:1-47.
  12. Bich L, et al. Glycemia regulation: From feedback loops to organizational closure. Front Physiol. 2020;11:69.
  13. Wilkin TJ. Endocrine feedback control in health and disease. In:Principles of Medical Biology. Elsevier; 1997:1-28.
  14. Ashwell E. The endocrine system and associated disorders. Br J Nurs. 2022;31(6).
  15. Li Z, et al. Metabolic profile differences in ACTH-dependent and ACTH-independent Cushing syndrome. Chronic Dis Transl Med. 2022;8(1):36-40.
  16. van den Beld AW, et al. The physiology of endocrine systems with ageing. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2018;6(8):647-658.
  17. Hardeland R. Aging, melatonin, and the pro- and anti-inflammatory networks. Int J of Mol Sci. 2019; 20(5):1223
  18. Bartke A. Growth hormone and aging: Updated review. World J Mens Health. 2019;37(1):19-30.
  19. Kolb H, et al. Insulin and aging - A disappointing relationship. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2023;14:1261298.
  20. Kumari Y, et al. Advancements in the management of endocrine system disorders and arrhythmias: A comprehensive narrative review. Cureus. 2023;15(10):e46484.
  21. Kahaly GJ, Gottwald-Hostalek U. Use of levothyroxine in the management of hypothyroidism: A historical perspective. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2022;13:1054983.
  22. Martinez A, et al. Beta-blockers and their current role in maternal and neonatal health: A narrative review of the literature. Cureus. 2023;15(8):e44043.
  23. Patani A, et al. Harnessing the power of nutritional antioxidants against adrenal hormone imbalance-associated oxidative stress. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2023;14:1271521.
BrushUp Logo

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • priyom bose

    Priyom Bose, PhD

    Priyom Bose holds a PhD in plant biology and biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an experienced academic researcher and science writer. Priyom has co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals and has also written extensively on a wide range of topics, such as life science, medicine, nanotechnology, agriculture and environmental science.

    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours