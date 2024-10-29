Comprehensive digital guide to high-throughput screening (HTS) by cytometry, featuring assays, application data, and more

Introduction to HTS cytometry and the all-in-one software solution for data analysis

Chapters on popular and emerging applications, including new antibody modalities and advanced cell models

The life science group Sartorius has published its second edition High-Throughput Screening (HTS) by Cytometry handbook. This handbook is designed to empower both new and seasoned flow cytometry users who are curious about the unique capabilities of HTS cytometry. Those using traditional systems will learn how routine workflows can benefit from the speed, throughput, and ease of use offered by the iQue® HTS by Cytometry Platform. Labs already familiar with the iQue® Platform can rely on this regular publication to learn about new reagents, assay kits, and software releases. Importantly, this handbook features the latest Sartorius publications, so readers can stay up to date on the newest applications with HTS by cytometry in both popular and emerging fields. “Research labs today face immense pressure to design more vast and complex screening approaches, often with limited samples, resources and expertise. The use of more complex cell models, such as stem cells, or patient specific materials, adds another layer of complexity, requiring more sophisticated analysis for meaningful data, and in less time," said Jonah Riddell, PhD, Product Manager for iQue® Platform at Sartorius. “Workflows that provide these capabilities and empower scientists to make better decisions are crucial for being first-to-publish, or first-to-market. As the leading experts in HTS cytometry, we created this handbook to demonstrate how this powerful technology meets the unique demands of high throughput screening campaigns.”

Flow cytometry technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of labs developing next-generation therapeutics. The iQue® HTS Cytometry Platform is uniquely designed to meet this growing demand for speed and efficiency. In this handbook, readers can easily navigate topics of interest, including informative workflow illustrations, detailed application examples, and direct links to external resources for further learning. Chapters highlight iQue® HTS applications in Cell Health, Secreted Proteins, Cell Line Development, Biologics Discovery, Immune Cell Models, and Cell Therapies, with sections on new antibody modalities, and advanced cell models, like stem cells and organoids. From Raw Data to Actionable Insights: This edition also features an in-depth discussion of the integrated iQue Forecyt® software, which replaces the multiple data analysis packages typically required in other protocols. Its real-time data visualization, smart gating, plate-level analytics, and other advanced tools are further illustrated throughout this insightful handbook.