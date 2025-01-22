Emulate

Emulate

Emulate, Inc. is the pioneer of Organ-on-a-Chip technology, enabling researchers to accurately replicate human tissue function and disease biology through next generation in vitro models. From target discovery to IND submission, Emulate aims to ignite a new era in human health research—one that reduces animal testing, cuts drug development costs, and accelerates the delivery of life-saving treatments. Emulate’s Organ-Chip platforms, consumables, and organ models help the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic teams generate human-relevant data that advance safer, more effective therapies.

Content by Emulate

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Photo of an Emulate Organ-Chip.

Organ-Chips Accelerate Smarter Drug Decisions

Emulate

Emulate, Inc. Unveils the Chip-R1™ Rigid Chip with a Minimally Drug-Absorbing Profile to Improve Biological Modeling for ADME and Toxicology Applications

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Connect the Bench to the Bedside with Organ-on-a-Chip Technology

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Biotium
Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Researchers examine biological samples in an oncology lab

Studying Cancer Biology Through the Proteome

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Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company