Postdoc Portrait: Dhruvam Pandey

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Dhruvam Pandey, currently working as a Postdoctoral Scholar in the Han Lab at CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics, University of Central Florida. My research focuses on super-resolution microscopy, high-throughput imaging, and quantitative phase imaging, with an emphasis on both computational and experimental approaches.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

I first became fascinated with science through optics as a curious school kid, when I discovered that light could interfere to create darkness. That simple, yet profound idea captured my imagination. As I explored further, I encountered holograms and was amazed by how a flat 2D plate could hold the full 3D form of an object. Microscopes fascinated me as well, revealing worlds invisible to the naked eye and deepening my sense of wonder. Over time, this curiosity grew into a passion for understanding light. It eventually led me into holography and shaped my path toward a PhD in holographic interferometry and microscopy.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Photonics is a field that beautifully integrates experimentation and computation. I am particularly drawn to projects that combine these two dimensions, as they enable us to both observe and quantitatively analyze complex phenomena. At present, I am working on a project focused on cell classification in human and mouse lung tissue. This involves building a complete pipeline, from capturing high-resolution tissue images with advanced microscopy to applying deep learning algorithms for accurate classification. By bridging experimental imaging with computational analyses, we aim to develop tools for the early detection of cancer, offering clinicians faster and more precise diagnostics. The potential impact of this research is profound, as it could directly improve patient care. I find this integration of photonics, computation, and real-world application deeply motivating, as it demonstrates how fundamental science can drive meaningful advances in human health.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my research journey has been working with biological samples during my postdoctoral studies. As an engineer, I find it truly fascinating to observe high-resolution images of subcellular proteins. This experience has given me hands-on exposure to a range of microscopy techniques and taught me how to effectively image complex biological systems. Equally compelling is the computational side of my work, where I apply deep learning and image processing algorithms to extract meaningful insights from these images. The integration of photonics, computation, and biology not only sharpens my skills but also fuels my passion for research that bridges fundamental science with impactful applications.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I’d be a laser. Lasers are sharp, focused, and versatile, qualities I aspire to embody. They also have a “cool factor”; after all, they literally light up the lab. From probing tiny samples to producing dazzling beams, lasers can do it all. I’d like to bring the same energy to any team: precise, efficient, and impactful.





Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.