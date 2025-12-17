Postdoc Portrait: Isabella Batina

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Isabella Batina. I’m a medical doctor from Mexico City with a master’s in public health from Emory University. I currently work as a postdoctoral research fellow at the Ponce Clinical Research Site in Atlanta, where I contribute to clinical trials related to HIV prevention and PrEP care delivery.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science and public health began with a deep curiosity about how social dynamics shape disease outcomes. During medical school, I was intrigued by how certain communities—often those facing structural inequities—experience higher burdens of diseases like HIV. It became clear to me that medicine alone is not enough; we must also understand and address the social, cultural, and economic forces that influence health. This realization led me to pursue a master’s in public health at Emory University and later to join the Ponce Clinical Research Site in Atlanta, where I work on HIV prevention and PrEP care delivery. I’m passionate about research that bridges clinical science and community realities, ensuring that interventions are not only effective but also equitable. To truly end the HIV epidemic, we must confront it from every angle—scientific, social, and systemic.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects is SaludFindr, a mobile app designed to connect Latino sexual minority men to PrEP access and HIV prevention services at Latino- and queer-friendly clinics. What makes this project so meaningful to me is its strong community-driven foundation. From the very beginning, Latino gay and bisexual men have been involved in shaping every aspect of the app—from its language and design to the way resources are presented. Their feedback ensures that SaludFindr is culturally relevant, affirming, and truly meets the needs of those it aims to serve. Working on this project has shown me the power of combining technology, public health, and community insight to reduce health disparities. It’s inspiring to see participants recognize themselves in a tool created for them and by them, and to know that this approach can meaningfully improve access to HIV prevention in underserved communities.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been connecting directly with participants—people who, without our studies, might not have access to HIV prevention services. Through my work, I’ve had the privilege of meeting individuals whose lives are profoundly impacted by these opportunities, and hearing their stories has been incredibly moving. I’m especially touched by the experiences of women seeking long-acting injectable PrEP, many of whom face unique barriers related to stigma, access, or family dynamics. Seeing their enthusiasm and relief when offered an option that fits their lives reminds me why this work matters. Beyond the data and protocols, it’s the human connections that make research come alive—the trust built, the conversations shared, and the tangible difference we can make in someone’s health journey. Those moments reaffirm my commitment to creating equitable, accessible, and compassionate approaches to HIV prevention.

