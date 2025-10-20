Postdoc Portrait: Saeideh Fatemizadeh

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I’m Saeideh Fatemizadeh, a researcher at Yıldız Technical University in Istanbul, where I work in a food microbiology lab. My background is in studying how tiny microbes can transform everyday ingredients into healthier, more sustainable foods. I’m especially passionate about turning food industry by-products into valuable new products.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My curiosity for science began in childhood when I loved asking “what if” and “why” questions—often about food. I was fascinated by the way dough rose, milk turned into yogurt, and flavors changed during cooking. This interest grew into a desire to understand the invisible world of microbes. During my studies, I discovered that microbes are not just responsible for delicious foods but can also improve nutrition and reduce waste. That realization inspired me to pursue research where science and sustainability meet. I enjoy the challenge of using simple, natural processes—like fermentation—to tackle global problems such as food waste and environmental impact. It’s deeply rewarding to work on solutions that are practical, creative, and good for the planet.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects is all about giving “waste” a second life. In bread-making, a lot of yeast ends up inactive and is usually thrown away. I work with good bacteria that treat this yeast like a gourmet meal, turning it into useful natural substances that can improve the texture of foods and may even be good for digestion. It feels a bit like being a chef, but instead of cooking for people, I’m creating the perfect menu for microbes. What excites me most is that we’re solving two problems at once—reducing food industry waste and creating something that could make healthier, more sustainable products. Every experiment feels like uncovering a new recipe for a better future.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

One of the most thrilling moments in my scientific journey happened during a fermentation project using food industry by-products. For weeks, I carefully nurtured bacterial cultures and adjusted conditions, hoping to see meaningful results. Then one quiet morning, I found clear evidence that the bacteria had produced the beneficial compounds I was aiming for. I remember feeling a mix of disbelief and joy—proof that an idea could come alive in the lab. That moment reminded me that research is not only about solving problems but about the excitement of discovery. Even better, I knew my work could help reduce waste and improve food quality, turning a lab success into something meaningful for people and the environment.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be an incubator. Incubators provide the perfect environment for growth and transformation—they gently nurture tiny organisms, helping them develop and reveal their potential. I relate to that because, in my research, I work with microbes that need just the right conditions to thrive and produce useful compounds. Like an incubator, I believe in creating supportive spaces where ideas and living things can grow patiently and steadily. Plus, incubators play a quiet but vital role in many experiments, and I enjoy the idea of being a steady, behind-the-scenes helper that enables discovery and progress.

