Postdoc Portrait: Sahima Tabasum

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Sahima Tabasum, a postdoctoral researcher at Central Michigan University working on an interdisciplinary project for PFAS detection and removal using polymer membranes and nanomaterials. I hold a PhD in Environmental Science, specializing in nanomaterial synthesis, wastewater treatment, and photocatalysis. My research spans environmental remediation, water quality monitoring, and sustainable materials for energy and pollution control.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

Since childhood, my curiosity has always leaned more toward science than entertainment. I often spent my time reading not only the books in my curriculum but also science articles, as well as topics in geography, economics, and history, well beyond my course level. Growing up in a household where both of my parents were teachers at the same school I attended, I was surrounded by an academic atmosphere. My father taught science and mathematics, and while I was always good at science compared to mathematics, it was clear early on where my passion lay.

I belong to Kashmir, a region rich in natural beauty but also located in the Himalayas and a seismic zone, with a remarkable diversity of plants, animals, fish, and flowers. Being surrounded by such unique biodiversity and dynamic environmental conditions sparked my early curiosity to understand the natural world and the forces that shape it.

After completing high school, I chose to study all science subjects in higher secondary school and continued on this path in my bachelor’s degree, where I majored in Environmental Chemistry. I had always wanted to contribute to environmental protection, so I pursued my master’s in environmental science, during which I worked on water monitoring projects for rivers and drinking water sources.

For my PhD, I moved into material science with the aim of exploring how advanced materials can contribute to sustainable development goals, particularly in energy production and wastewater treatment. This interdisciplinary approach allowed me to bridge chemistry, environmental science, and sustainability. I excelled in my coursework, earning a 9.5 CGPA, and have since continued to build a career at the intersection of environmental science and innovative material applications.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Currently, I am working on a project focused on water treatment and PFAS detection and removal. My research involves designing advanced polymer membranes embedded with nanomaterials to capture and degrade PFAS, a group of persistent contaminants with significant environmental and health risks. This project excites me because it integrates material science, environmental chemistry, and engineering to address a critical global water challenge. I particularly value the practical impact of this work, as it offers innovative, scalable solutions for improving water quality, safeguarding ecosystems, and protecting human health from harmful emerging pollutants.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been the path itself, growing up as a girl from a small town in Kashmir, with curiosity about the natural world, to becoming a researcher at top institutions. From earning my PhD to working as a postdoctoral researcher at Delhi University and now holding a postdoctoral position at one of the leading research universities in the USA, each step has been both challenging and deeply rewarding. This journey reflects not only personal growth but also the fulfillment of my dream to contribute to meaningful scientific work with real-world environmental impact.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be an X-ray Diffraction (XRD) instrument because it is both fascinating and powerful in revealing the hidden structure of materials. XRD can uncover the precise atomic arrangement and composition, providing valuable insights into a material’s properties and potential applications. I relate to this because, in my research, I enjoy going beyond surface observations to explore the deeper details that truly define a problem or solution. Just as XRD transforms invisible patterns into clear, actionable data, I strive to bring clarity, precision, and meaningful understanding to the scientific challenges I tackle.

