RST-SST Touch™ Rheometer

Brookfield's high end, touch screen rheometer uses vane spindle geometry in both controlled stress and controlled rate modes to characterize creep behavior as well as yield stress and viscosity profiles.

Vane spindle geometry allows spindle insertion into the material without compromising sample structure. This unit has quick connect coupling for rapid attachment of the spindles. Also, a rapid spindle insertion without compromising sample structure and a quick and easy test method.

The RST-SST quantifies meaningful properties such as stiffness, wobbliness, sloppiness, consistency and texture. Data is recorded and analyzed using optional Rheo 3000 Software that allows for PC control and data acquisition and analysis of multiple test files.

