Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Partnership complements Sapient’s mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, extends multi-omics solutions, and will enable development of NULISAseq™ assays under regulated guidance

Sapient
| 2 min read
Sapient, a leader in multi-omics discovery, has partnered with Alamar Biosciences, a pioneer in ultra-sensitive and highly multiplexed immunoassay technologies, to extend its targeted proteomics services to include high-sensitivity cytokine, chemokine, and neuroinflammatory mediator multiplex and single-plex assays using Alamar’s NULISA™ platform and ARGO® HT system. Sapient will be an Alamar certified service provider for the NULISAseq™ Inflammation Panel profiling 250+ cytokine and chemokine biomarkers and the NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel profiling 120+ low-abundance neurodegeneration and neuroinflammatory biomarkers, as well as for custom development of precision proteomics assays using Alamar’s technologies. Sapient will additionally be working closely with Alamar to offer NULISAseq assays under regulated guidance, including CAP/CLIA and GCLP.

NULISA employs a sequential immunocomplex capture and release technique to improve the sensitivity of traditional proximity ligation assays by over a thousand-fold to attomolar levels, enabling detection of hard-to-assay cytokines, chemokines, and neuroinflammatory mediators in biofluid samples. The addition of high-sensitivity NULISA assays is highly complementary to Sapient’s mass spectrometry-based proteomics approaches. Discovery mass spectrometry can be used to broadly profile the proteome for biomarkers and drug targets, and key proteins discovered can be validated with precise quantitation using NULISA. It also allows for highly quantitative measures of low-abundance proteins that are not amenable to mass spectrometry measure. The partnership further extends Sapient’s comprehensive multi-omics solutions to support the entire drug development pipeline from early discovery through to clinical phases.

“NULISA-based inflammatory profiling is a perfect complement to our established proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and RNAseq approaches. Collectively these multi-omic based measures allow us to fully interrogate the dynamic biomarkers of human health, disease, and drug response for our clients, as well as to identify promising drug targets,” said Jonathan Usuka, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Sapient. “Cytokines and chemokines are dynamic modulators of immune processes and hold important biological value across a range of disease areas. The challenge has always been that these inflammatory mediators are difficult to measure in human plasma given their low abundance. With NULISA, Alamar has unlocked our ability to accurately capture subtle changes in the low abundant portion of the plasma proteome. By integrating NULISA and mass spectrometry analyses, we can cover the complete dynamic range of proteins in plasma, and can cross-validate measures to quickly confirm and progress discoveries.”

“We are excited to partner with Sapient as a certified service provider of our NULISAseq assays and as an expert for developing bespoke, custom assays for customers looking to measure key low-abundance proteins leveraging our technologies,” said Yuling Luo, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Alamar. “We believe NULISA sets the new gold standard for precision proteomics and recognize that Sapient, as a CAP/CLIA accredited laboratory, is an ideal partner to deliver these assays to researchers developing biomarkers for early disease detection and therapeutic development, and enabling the use of the Alamar platform in clinical trials.”

Mo Jain, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sapient added: “We are excited to team up with Alamar to offer the best-in-class platform for high-sensitivity cytokine and chemokine measures, which further complements our mass spectrometry-based proteomics offering and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive multi-omics data and insights to our customers.”

Keywords

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

