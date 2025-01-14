Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced the launch of Release 24.12, introducing new tools for chemistry, molecular biology, GMP workflows, and immunogenicity. These advancements streamline lab operations, enhance accuracy, and support the growing demands of scientific research.

Key highlights include:

Immunogenicity module: automated workflows for streamlined validation and robust data analysis.

Improved GMP workflows: integrated monitoring and testing capabilities reduce system load and enhance precision.

Enhanced chemistry representation: stereoisomer management with advanced relative stereochemistry support and refined substructure search capabilities.

Expanded molecular biology features: new capabilities for batch cloning and sequence assembly, and the introduction of a protein sequencer viewer.

Kevin Cramer, founder, CEO, and CTO of Sapio Sciences, commented: “Sapio’s mission is to accelerate discovery by simplifying the complexities of science, and the new capabilities in Release 24.12 demonstrate our commitment to delivering advanced yet intuitive functionality that empowers scientists to work faster and with greater confidence across complex workflows.”

Kevin continued: “The Sapio Platform continues to evolve to meet the demands of scientists in rapidly advancing research fields. The latest update reflects Sapio’s continued dedication to empowering researchers with advanced solutions to streamline processes, enhance data precision, and accelerate scientific discovery.”

Introducing the Immunogenicity module

First announced in October 2024, the new Immunogenicity (IgX) module simplifies control mapping, supports multiple validation workflows, and automates data analysis within Sapio LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook). By reducing manual effort and ensuring data integrity, these features enable researchers to handle complex immunogenicity workflows more effectively while maintaining accuracy and reliability.

Enhancements to GMP workflows

The latest updates to Sapio’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) module focus on refining monitoring and testing workflows, providing greater flexibility and precision. GMP workflows have been integrated into the Integrated Data View (IDV) outside the ELN, reducing system load and improving material and instrument tracking capabilities.

Environmental monitoring routines have been enhanced to capture a broader range of data, including text, True/False metrics, and numeric values. These updates allow users to add notes and additional metadata to batch records in test configurations, receive samples, launch testing workflows, and process analytical data more efficiently, streamlining overall GMP processes.

Advances in chemistry informatics

The chemistry module in Sapio LIMS and ELN now includes upgraded capabilities for managing and analyzing chemical data. These updates include enhanced relative stereochemistry support, which simplifies the handling of stereoisomers in naming, identification, and registration processes. Stereo resolution capabilities have also been added to the compound and reagent registries, enabling users to refine their searches by specifying stereospecific queries or broadening them to include all variants.

Additionally, capabilities have been added to define any number of registries to handle, for example, research compounds, chemical reagents, and/or virtual design compounds.

Expanded Molecular Biology capability

Sapio continues to enhance its molecular biology toolkit with a range of new features aimed at simplifying sequence assembly, alignment, and analysis. Batch cloning and combinatorial assembly capabilities have been added, enabling researchers to track and compare sequence derivatives and lineages seamlessly.

The introduction of a protein sequencer viewer allows for the direct import of InterProScan data, NCBI Protein Accession Numbers, or UniProt IDs, providing researchers with greater flexibility in their analysis. Additionally, protein sequences can now be directly translated alongside DNA sequences, streamlining the editing and analysis of protein products.