Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced it has entered a co-marketing agreement with Waters Corporation to enhance data integrity, workflow efficiency, and laboratory productivity

As laboratory-based organizations expand and handle increasing numbers of samples, integrating liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) software with a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) can enable laboratory operations to be more efficient. This can include streamlining workflows, reducing data silos, enhancing compliance with regulatory standards, and eliminating manual data entry and transcription errors.

The advanced data processing and review capabilities of waters_connect™ software, when combined with Sapio LIMS, can facilitate workflow efficiencies, enabling laboratories to handle larger volumes of samples with greater speed and precision. This connectivity not only streamlines operations but also enhances collaboration among laboratory personnel by providing a unified solution for improved data sharing and analysis.

By establishing a file bridge, a secure connection is created between Sapio LIMS and a secure file system. Once connected, software administrators can automate processes like file monitoring for instrument data, thereby enhancing efficiency and ensuring data integrity.

The configuration of the interface is flexible to allow for unidirectional or bidirectional flow of information.

Unidirectional: Send results from waters_connect for Quantitation to Sapio LIMS

Bidirectional: Sapio LIMS-generated sample batches are imported into waters_connect for Quantitation for analysis of the samples; the results are sent back to Sapio LIMS

Sapio LIMS is an advanced laboratory information management system offering a unified no-code/low-code solution that streamlines laboratory workflows. Built on the Sapio Platform, which integrates LIMS, Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), and Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS), it provides purpose-built solutions for scientific research and discovery, manufacturing, and clinical diagnostics.

Sapio LIMS helps to optimize laboratory operations, seamlessly integrating with lab instrumentation and existing IT infrastructure. Through its robust, scalable architecture, Sapio LIMS enhances operational efficiency and ensures compliance with GxP standards such as GMP and GLP.