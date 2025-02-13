Science Summarized: Unmixing the Fundamentals of Spectral Flow Cytometry

Register for free to listen to this article

Flow cytometry experiments are measuring more variables than ever, pushing the technical limits of conventional flow cytometry. Spectral flow cytometry enables multicolor panels with more parameters than ever deemed possible.

While conventional flow cytometry collects a fluorochrome emission peak, spectral flow cytometry collects the full emission spectrum. This makes it easier to distinguish similar probes and greatly increase the number of possible fluorochrome combinations in panel design. Because spectral flow cytometry is not restricted by the number of filters available, scientists can use more fluorochromes per laser line.

