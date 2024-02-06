PARSIPPANY, NJ - DATE TK - OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments announced the launch of its ENDEAVOR SERIES Light Duty Orbital Shakers. Intelligent, adaptable, and reliable, they are shakers that pride themselves on being consistently steady.

Safe and Dependable

The Endeavor Series—consisting of e-E51LD0420, e-E51LD0403, and e-E51LDMP03 - offer stable, accurate long-term shaking with safety and flexibility top of mind. All three models can be used in cold rooms and incubators between -10 to 40 degrees Celsius, with up to 80% non-condensing RH. Their brushless DC motors don’t require fussy maintenance and are built to run as long as you need them to.

All You Need

Forget ever having to purchase separate trays, because the Endeavor Series arrive ready to use for low to mid-volume shaking jobs. They are also customizable, allowing users to simply attach flask clamps or tube-racks directly to the trays depending on what’s needed. These are economical, all-in-one devices for light duty shaking projects, able to jump in and deliver time and time again.

Smart and Steady

What truly sets the Endeavor Series apart are its brains. Save time and guarantee reproducible results with the simple on-board programming feature to create, store and run multi-step programs. Integrated load sensors detect unbalanced conditions, automatically reducing speeds to protect both the integrity of the samples and the safety of the workplace. Intuitive, user-friendly controls cut down on any learning curves, making data-logging and unit control instantly second nature.