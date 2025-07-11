Product

Sino Biological Sets New Industry Standard with ProPure Endotoxin-Free Proteins made in the USA

This new product line is specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of immunology research, vaccine development, animal studies, cell and gene therapy, and therapeutic protein manufacturing.

Sino Biological US, Inc. proudly unveils ProPure™, an industry-leading line of ultra-pure, endotoxin-free recombinant proteins, fully produced in the USA at its state-of-the-art Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) facility in Houston, Texas.

The newly released proteins are manufactured using advanced purification and production technologies, ensuring endotoxin levels below the limit of quantification (LOQ). By leveraging mammalian expression systems and proprietary purification protocols, the C4B delivers high-purity proteins tailored for sensitive applications where even trace endotoxin contamination can compromise results or patient safety.

"Our commitment to scientific excellence and product safety has driven us to develop this next generation of endotoxin-free proteins" said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "Researchers and biomanufacturers can now rely on the C4B for products that support the highest standards of quality and consistency, empowering breakthroughs in both basic and translational science."

The launch of ProPure™ product line underscores Sino Biological’s ongoing investment in bioprocessing innovation and its dedication to supporting the global life sciences community. In addition to standard offerings, the C4B provides customized protein development services, and made-to-order new product development to address unique research and production needs.



sino-biological-endotoxin-free-proteins-banner-july-2025

