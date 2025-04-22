The Nutshell

Sound Waves Can Change Fat Cell Fates

A new study shows that sound isn’t just heard by the ears. Sound waves altered gene expression and influenced fat cell differentiation in culture.

Sahana Sitaraman, PhD
Sahana Sitaraman, PhD
| 2 min read
An illustration depicting the fundamental relationship between sound and life. It shows sound waves merging with a DNA helix, over a background of mouse cells.

Scientists at Kyoto University have shown that sound waves can suppress the formation of fat cells by altering the expression of genes.

Kumeta Lab

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Imagine a melodious song. The resonant bass or thumping beats of the tune can be felt deep within the body. While researchers know that sound waves of fluctuating pressure can travel several centimeters within bones and soft tissue, how cells in these tissues respond to the acoustic stimuli remained largely unexplored.1 Now, in a study published in Communications Biology, scientists at Kyoto University have reported that sound waves can modulate the gene expression levels in cultured mouse cells, consequently altering their behavior.2

Masahiro Kumeta, a cell biologist at Kyoto University, has been investigating the relationship between sound and cells for more than a decade. In 2018, Kumeta and his colleagues discovered that audible sound waves could modulate the expression of various mechanosensitive genes in cultured cells.3 However, the method they used to play sounds to the cells introduced confounding variables like heat and vibrations.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cancer
Tuning Cancer Therapy with Acoustic Drug Delivery
Read More

Kumeta wanted to know if the changes in gene expression truly corresponded to the effects of sound waves and if they translated to alterations in the cell’s behavior. So, he and his team designed an experiment wherein they played sounds of varying frequencies to mouse muscle cells growing in a dish, while minimizing the extraneous effects of acoustic stimulation, and analyzed the expression of their genes using RNA sequencing. "To investigate the effect of sound on cellular activities, we designed a system to bathe cultured cells in acoustic waves," Kumeta said in a statement. The acoustic stimulus changed the expression levels of hundreds of genes, many of them associated with functions like cell adhesion, migration, death, and neuronal signaling. Of these, one gene stood out for its elevated and stable response: prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (Ptgs2).

Continue reading below...
undefined
undefined
Embryonic Eavesdropping: How Animals Hear and Respond to Sound
Read More

PTGS2 helps synthesize prostaglandins that are crucial for cell growth, inflammation, and differentiation of fat cells.4 Kumeta and his team observed that muscle cells with higher levels of Ptgs2 had a wider circumference, as compared to those that were not exposed to sound. On investigating the specific effect of sound on fat cells, the team observed a reduction in the conversion of precursor cells into differentiated fat cells. These findings could lead to the acoustic modulation of fat cell and tissue states.

"Since sound is non-material, acoustic stimulation is a tool that is non-invasive, safe, and immediate, and will likely benefit medicine and healthcare," Kumeta said.

  1. Suzuyama H, et al. Simulation of ultrasonically induced electrical potentials in bone. J Acoust Soc Am. 2023;154(2):1315-1323.
  2. Kumeta M, et al. Acoustic modulation of mechanosensitive genes and adipocyte differentiation. Commun Biol. 2025;8(1):595.
  3. Kumeta M, et al. Cell type-specific suppression of mechanosensitive genes by audible sound stimulation. PLOS ONE. 2018;13(1):e0188764.
  4. Tsuboi H, et al. Prostanoid EP4 receptor is involved in suppression of 3T3-L1 adipocyte differentiation. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2004;322(3):1066-1072.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Sahana Sitaraman, PhD

    Sahana Sitaraman, PhD

    Sahana is a science journalist and an intern at The Scientist, with a background in neuroscience and microbiology. She has previously written for Live Science, Massive Science, and eLife.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

sartorius logo
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

sartorius logo
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex

Products

Product News

Atelerix

Atelerix signs exclusive agreement with MineBio to establish distribution channel for non-cryogenic cell preservation solutions in China

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome