Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Caught on Camera
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Home
Subjects
fat
fat
How Fat Cells Help Kick Parasites Out of Mice: Study
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Oct 14, 2022
| 3 min read
Immune cells get a lot of shine when it comes to fighting infection, but it turns out that fat might be just as important for removing parasitic invaders.
Mouse Brains Appear to Eavesdrop on Their Fat
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Sep 9, 2022
| 4 min read
For the first time, a team visualizes sensory nerves projecting into adipose tissue in mice and finds these neuronal cells may counteract the local effects of the sympathetic nervous system.
Protein-Recycling Process Protective Against Arterial Plaques
Clare Watson
| Aug 1, 2022
| 2 min read
A team of scientists has found that in mice, a cellular housekeeping pathway protects against a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Heat May Melt Away White Fat
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Mar 4, 2022
| 4 min read
Local heat therapy induces browning of adipose tissue in mice and humans, a study finds, suggesting it could help treat obesity—though some experts have reservations.
Fat Cells Send Mitochondrial Distress Signals to the Heart
Ruth Williams
| Aug 20, 2021
| 3 min read
Vesicles containing fragments of the organelles released from stressed adipocytes protect the heart against oxygen deprivation, a study in mice shows.
Fat Tissue Reorganizes During Pregnancy
Catherine Offord
| Aug 1, 2021
| 3 min read
Researchers identify a protein that promotes changes in adipose tissue in vitro and in pregnant mice and may help protect against gestational diabetes in humans.
Infographic: How Pregnancy Changes Fat Tissue
Catherine Offord
| Aug 1, 2021
| 1 min read
Researchers propose a mechanism by which a protein produced in the placenta may trigger blood vessel growth and enlarge fat cells.
Q&A: Brown Fat Linked to Better Cardio and Metabolic Health
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 12, 2021
| 5 min read
Paul Cohen of the Rockefeller University describes his study of thousands of people, finding that the energy-burning tissue is tied to a lower risk of for several diseases, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
Lipid Droplets Are Intracellular Bacteria-Fighting Machines
Ruth Williams
| Oct 15, 2020
| 3 min read
Far from being inert fat-storage depots within cells, these lipid-loaded organelles recruit immune proteins and block bacterial growth.
Exercising Before Eating Burns More Fat: Study
Emily Makowski
| Nov 27, 2019
| 1 min read
Men had better fat-burning results when they had breakfast after cycling instead of beforehand.
Microbes Shape Circadian Rhythms in the Mouse Gut
Kerry Grens
| Sep 27, 2019
| 2 min read
The diurnal cycles of the microbiome alter the activity of a protein produced by the host, and in turn guide histone acetylation, gene expression, and metabolic activity.
Judge Says FDA Can Stop Clinic from Selling Stem Cell Treatments
Emma Yasinski
| Jun 7, 2019
| 4 min read
The decision may facilitate the agency cracking down more effectively on the unproven interventions these companies sell.
Cachexia Is Driven By Killer T Cells in a Mouse Model of Infection
Katarina Zimmer
| May 22, 2019
| 5 min read
A new study reveals an unexpected role for the immune cells and a previously unknown mechanism for the wasting syndrome.
Fat Tissue Can Help Cancer Cells Proliferate, Metastasize
Catherine Offord
| Apr 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers disentangle how adipocytes communicate with prostate tumors in mice.
Infographic: How Fat Cells Influence Tumor Growth
Catherine Offord
| Apr 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Mice that lack p62 in their fat cells grow more tumors than animals that have a functioning version of the protein.
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Selene Meza-Perez and Troy D. Randall
| Oct 1, 2018
| 1 min read
Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff
| Oct 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2018 issue of
The Scientist
.
Belly Fat Has a Role to Play in Fighting Infections
Selene Meza-Perez and Troy D. Randall
| Oct 1, 2018
| 9 min read
Hanging in front of the abdomen like an apron, the depot of visceral fat known as the omentum helps regulate immune responses.
Microglia Cause Cognitive Decline in Obese Mice
Diana Kwon
| Sep 10, 2018
| 3 min read
The brain’s immune cells gobble up synapses in the hippocampi of rodents fed high-fat or high-sugar diets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT