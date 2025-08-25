News

Boba-Like Edible Beads Trap Fats and May Promote Weight Loss

Microbeads made from green tea and seaweed-derived compounds may offer a safer, less invasive way to lose weight than current options.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 2 min read
A fat-absorbing microbead, white and pearl-like, lies on a black speckled surface.

Boba pearl-inspired, fat-absorbing microbeads may promote weight loss by increasing fat excretion. 

Image credit:Yue Wu, Yunxiang He, and Junling Guo
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Despite Ozempic’s ultra-popularity, some patients can’t take this drug due to pre-existing health conditions such as thyroid and pancreatic disorders. Thousands of lawsuits have also been filed against the drug over safety concerns—a major one noting vision losses is currently awaiting the court’s decision.

Bioengineer Junling Guo at Sichuan University wanted to provide a safer option to help patients lose weight. His team recently developed edible fat-absorbing microbeads, shaped like boba pearls and made from chemical compounds derived from green tea and brown seaweed.1 The beads work locally in the gut rather systemically in bloodstream, which may reduce the risk of side effects. The team’s results were published in Cell Biomaterials.


“Polyphenols [the green-tea derived compound] are the ideal building block because they can form multiple interactions,” said Yue Wu, Guo’s graduate student, when she presented the team’s findings at the Fall 2025 American Chemical Society meeting. “The microbeads also interact with both fat and water, making them both stable and biocompatible.”

The researchers observed that the fat-trapping microbeads absorbed various dietary fats, from peanut butter to pork fat, with up to 81 percent efficiency in vitro. “This suggests that they can be effective in real-world cases, where fat sources are highly diverse,” Wu said. The team also found that the microbeads could reduce weight gain in rats that consumed a high-fat diet by about 17 percent relative to their counterparts who ate the same diet but without the beads. The microbead-treated rats also had significantly lower levels of fat in their bloodstream.

While semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic work mainly by reducing appetite, other drugs, such as orlistat, limit fat absorption in the gut. This is also how Wu and Guo’s microbeads work. Orlistat is currently the only medication targeting fat absorption that’s been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. But because it hinders fat absorption by increasing their excretion through feces, diarrhea is a common side effect.

So, Wu and Guo’s team tested if their boba pearl-inspired drug could help alleviate this problem. The researchers compared the feces of rats that ate a high-fat diet supplemented with the microbeads to feces excreted by their counterparts on the same diet but treated with orlistat. They observed that rats given the microbeads had no diarrhea and excreted microbeads swollen with absorbed fats within hours. The orlistat-treated rats, on the other hand, had watery feces. These results indicate that these microbeads could help increase fat excretion without the commonly associated gastrointestinal side effect.

The researchers are currently recruiting patients, some of whom can’t take or don’t respond to semaglutide-based drugs, for an early-phase clinical trial in China to test these microbeads.

  1. Wu Y, et al. Oral polyphenol-based microbeads with synergistic demulsification and fat locking for obesity treatment. Cell Biomater. 2025;1(3):100019.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Miltenyi
Bridging Advanced 3D Cell Culture and Real-World Discovery

Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

Inventia Life Science
A bright light beam pierces through a dark, abstract background, symbolizing clarity in overcoming cell line development challenges.

Overcoming Bottlenecks in Cell Line Development

Danaher Logo
Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs

Products

Product News

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad