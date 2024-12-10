Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the launch of Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion, a novel assay designed to accelerate cell line development for Fc fusion manufacturing.

Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion is a robust, single-cell bioassay that leverages a novel fluorescent detection method and enables high-throughput detection of Fc fusion protein production from single cells in picodroplets. This assay is optimized for detection of Fc fusion proteins, an important class of biologic therapeutics. The new assay provides a sensitive and specific approach to detect these proteins in a single-cell format, allowing for high-throughput screening and rapid identification of cells producing high levels of Fc fusion proteins.

The Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion assay kit expands on Sphere Fluidics’ existing portfolio of Cyto-Cellect® assays, offering unique capabilities for researchers to streamline their workflows in cell line development. The assay is fully compatible with Sphere’s new Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform as well as the first generation Cyto-Mine® instrument, allowing for seamless integration into existing workflows.

The Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform combines single-cell dispensing, sorting, imaging, and clone verification in one automated, bench-top system. Powered by Sphere Fluidics’ patented microfluidic picodroplet technology, the Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform enables the rapid screening of millions of cells with unparalleled throughput, accelerating research in areas such as antibody discovery, cell line development, and cell engineering. The platforms’ high-throughput capabilities, combined with the Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion assay, make it an ideal solution for researchers working on recombinant protein development and therapeutic applications.

Richard Hammond, Chief Technology Officer at Sphere Fluidics, commented: “The ability to support Fc Fusion programs with an optimized assay for our Cyto-Mine® platforms is an exciting step for Sphere Fluidics. It is the latest product of an ongoing initiative to rapidly expand our menu of assay kits, enabling our customers to utilize Cyto-Mine® across a wide range of Cell Line Development and Antibody Discovery projects.”

Maryam Ahmadi, Director of Science at Sphere Fluidics, added: “The Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion Kit is Sphere Fluidics’ first competition assay, introducing a FRET assay in a novel droplet-based format. This project has provided valuable insights and opportunities for assay development. We look forward to expanding our offerings with future kits to enable the detection of a wider variety of secreted molecules using the Cyto-Mine®.”

Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion is now available for order and can be used with the Cyto-Mine® and Cyto-Mine® Chroma platforms for high-throughput single-cell screening and analysis.



