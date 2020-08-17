ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2
Are Rapid Tests Worse at Detecting Omicron—and Does It Matter?
Anecdotal reports and results from small studies on the diagnostics’ accuracy have prompted questions about the devices’ usage with the new variant, but researchers say more data are needed and emphasize the continued importance of SARS-CoV-2 testing.
Are Rapid Tests Worse at Detecting Omicron—and Does It Matter?
Are Rapid Tests Worse at Detecting Omicron—and Does It Matter?

Anecdotal reports and results from small studies on the diagnostics’ accuracy have prompted questions about the devices’ usage with the new variant, but researchers say more data are needed and emphasize the continued importance of SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Anecdotal reports and results from small studies on the diagnostics’ accuracy have prompted questions about the devices’ usage with the new variant, but researchers say more data are needed and emphasize the continued importance of SARS-CoV-2 testing.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. antigen test

antigen test

antigen test covid-19 sars-cov-2 coronavirus pandemic pcr saliva diagnostics
The Push to Deploy At-Home Antigen Tests for COVID-19
Chris Baraniuk | Aug 17, 2020 | 5 min read
These rapid tests could allow people to find out quickly and easily if they have the disease—if they get regulatory approval for the consumer market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT