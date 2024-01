More-accurate predictions of the severity of an upcoming grass pollen season based on rainfall and temperature could help allergy sufferers manage their symptoms.

New Models Improve Long-Term Grass Pollen Forecasts

New Models Improve Long-Term Grass Pollen Forecasts

More-accurate predictions of the severity of an upcoming grass pollen season based on rainfall and temperature could help allergy sufferers manage their symptoms.

More-accurate predictions of the severity of an upcoming grass pollen season based on rainfall and temperature could help allergy sufferers manage their symptoms.