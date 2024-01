The fossil record for the ancient hominin A. sediba is younger than that of Homo, a “highly unlikely” scenario for a direct lineage.

Australopithecus sediba Not Likely Humans’ Ancestor: Study

Australopithecus sediba Not Likely Humans’ Ancestor: Study

The fossil record for the ancient hominin A. sediba is younger than that of Homo, a “highly unlikely” scenario for a direct lineage.

The fossil record for the ancient hominin A. sediba is younger than that of Homo, a “highly unlikely” scenario for a direct lineage.