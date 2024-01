Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, once thought to be promising COVID-19 treatments, come with serious heart risks.

FDA Pulls Emergency Use Authorization for Antimalarial Drugs

FDA Pulls Emergency Use Authorization for Antimalarial Drugs

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, once thought to be promising COVID-19 treatments, come with serious heart risks.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, once thought to be promising COVID-19 treatments, come with serious heart risks.